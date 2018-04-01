All the new SUVs from the 2018 New York Auto Show

If you needed convincing that America loves its SUVs, look no further than this year's New York Auto Show. The floor was crowded with utility vehicles of all shapes and sizes, with different prices and drivetrain options. If variety is the spice of life, SUVs are a tasty bite.

Toyota RAV4

The fifth-generation of the best-selling Toyota RAV4 showed it's redesigned face in the Big Apple. Sitting atop a new, longer platform, the 2019 RAV4 is powered by a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. You can even get the RAV4 as a hybrid.

Perhaps the best news comes from the inside. The all-new cabin includes Alexa integration and -- finally -- Apple CarPlay. Android Auto is still not in the mix, but we hope Toyota gets with the program next year.

Acura RDX and MDX

The Acura RDX gets a radical overhaul at the New York Auto Show, with a sleeker front end and interior said to be inspired by the company's hybrid supercar, the NSX. While there is no hybrid option for the five-passenger RDX, it's powered by a spry little 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, good for 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. That new engine is paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, a standard 10.2-inch infotainment screen is controlled by using a touchpad on the center console. Also standard is the AcuraWatch suite of driver's aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning, as well as automatic braking.

Elsewhere in Acura's lineup, the larger MDX gets a new A-Spec treatment for 2019. Its V6 power remains the same, but unique front fascia styling, 20-inch wheels and blacked-out exterior elements are unique to the A-Spec model.

Hyundai Kona EV, Santa Fe and Tucson

The folks over at Hyundai have been busy, bringing a trio of SUVs to New York. The fully electric Kona EV will join its gas-powered twin in the lineup, powered by a 64-kWh lithium-ion battery can store enough go-go juice for 250 miles of range. It won't be a slouch, either, with an expected 201 horsepower and 291 pound-feet of that awesome instant electric torque.

The larger Santa Fe moves into its fourth generation with sharper styling and a new engine choice. The 2.4-liter and 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines are still available, but Hyundai adds a turbocharged 2.2-liter diesel into the mix as well. The oil-burner is good for 190 horsepower and 322 pound-feet of torque, for max blast off the line and presumably better fuel economy, although official EPA numbers have not yet been announced.

And not to be left out, the five-passenger Tucson gets a tech refresh for 2019 that adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Driving aids get a big bump as well, with the addition of stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and standard forward-collision avoidance.

Cadillac XT4

Banking of the success of the XT5 crossover, Cadillac debuted the all-new XT4. This little whippersnapper of a crossover is a full eight inches shorter than the XT5, but manages to eke out 40 inches of legroom for rear passengers. Now that's good packaging.

A new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine will push out 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, with power getting to the pavement through a 9-speed automatic transmission. A new version of the CUE infotainment system runs on an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In place of capacitive touch and haptic feedback, the XT4 has a full set of physical controls for CUE. This is a good thing.

Subaru Forester

If you like your crossovers more on the rugged side, the 2019 Subaru Forester might just be your jam. Now in its fifth generation, the 2019 Forester is bigger all around and gets a new engine to boot: a 2.5-liter boxer four, with 182 horsepower. Sadly, the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine from the outgoing Forester XT is no longer available.

New for 2019 on the top Touring trim is Subaru's DriverFocus technology, which uses facial recognition software to keep distracted driving and fatigue at bay. The EyeSight suite of driver's aids with adaptive cruise control and lane departure and lane keep assist is standard on every single new Forester.

Lincoln Aviator

The Aviator, Lincoln's new luxury three-row SUV, also made an appearance in New York. With sculpted body lines and a rakish silhouette, the Aviator is easily a standout debut, and under the hood it gets even better. Although Lincoln hasn't given specifics, we know the Aviator will be powered by a twin-turbo V6 powertrain with an optional plug-in hybrid system.

The Aviator is also loaded with tech. There's a predictive suspension system that can read the road ahead and adjust accordingly, 30-way adjustable massaging seats, and you can even lock and unlock the doors and start the darn thing all with your phone.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Concept

The five-passenger Volkswagen Cross Sport is a shrunken-down version of the larger Atlas SUV, and that's just fine with us. The smaller vehicle carries itself on the same wheelbase, but it's a full 7.5 inches shorter. It also shares the same 3.6-liter V6 engine, but with an extra kick: an electric motor in front and back, bringing the power output up to 355 horses.

While the Cross Sport is officially just a concept for now, Volkswagen has confirmed that it will come to market in 2019.

Mazda CX-3

The plucky little Mazda CX-3 only gets a couple of updates for 2019, but they're all thoughtful improvements. New 18-inch wheels nicely fill out the wells, the seats get better cushions and there's more soft-touch material on the doors and dashboard. The front fascia gets a slight nip/tuck, as well, and there's a new light signature in the LED taillights.

The CX-3 uses the same 2.0-liter engine as before, with 2 extra horsepower and 2 more pound-feet of torque. Mazda says this makes it a bit more eager off the line, thanks to revised torque mapping. The CX-3 is already one of our favorite compact CUVs to drive, and this update shouldn't change that one bit.

Maserati Levante Trofeo

Apparently, someone within Maserati thought its already-quick Levante SUV needed more power. Enter the Trofeo, which uses a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 and puts out 590 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque.

That power increase means the Levante Trofeo can sprint to 60 miles per hour in 3.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 187 mph. The unique exterior styling incorporates carbon fiber elements and a unique set of 22-inch wheels. The car seen here is the limited Launch Edition. The Trofeo will go into production this summer.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR

Speaking of fast SUVs, here's Jaguar's hottest F-Pace yet. The F-Pace SVR uses a supercharged V8 with 550 horsepower and can hit 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds on its way to a top speed of 176 mph.

Bigger brakes and a revised all-wheel-drive system will help the SVR be a hoot on the road, and an 8-speed automatic transmission will fire off quick shifts in the process. Look for the F-Pace SVR to arrive this summer, priced just under $80,000.

Waymo's autonomous Jaguar I-Pace

Yes, yes, we've seen the Jaguar I-Pace before, but this one's very different. This I-Pace is outfitted with Waymo's autonomous driving technology, and the company is expecting to deploy some 20,000 of these on the roads in Arizona this year. The hope is that sometime soon, you'll be able to summon a Waymo I-Pace in Phoenix, and use it like an autonomous taxi. Cool, right?

Aside from the Waymo autonomous gear (and that funny little hat on the roof), the I-Pace is the same as the one we'll be getting in the US later this year. That means there's a Jaguar-estimated 240 miles of electric range, big wheels, muscular design and lots of luxury inside. As far as self-driving cars go, this one's certainly the prettiest.

Super 8 RoadM8 Concept

Yes, that Super 8. The hotel chain created this RoadM8 concept to celebrate its recent $100 million investment into renovating its rooms across the country. And while it's just a Jeep Wrangler underneath -- and not even the new Wrangler, for that matter -- this thing is kind of like a rolling hotel room.

The interior borrows its appearance from Super 8's new bedsheets and cabinetry, and there are tables in the rear. There's even a coffee maker and a fridge nestled between the rear seats.

No, it's not for sale, and yes, it's super ugly. But it's a neat one-off showcar for New York. And as the rest of this list certainly illustrates, if there's one type of car that dominates the American travel landscape right now, it's indeed the SUV.