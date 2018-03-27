Volkswagen previews new SUV with Atlas Cross Sport Concept

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This may be a concept, but it previews a new production SUV.
The five-passenger Atlas will be shorter than its seven-passenger brother, but will ride on the same wheelbase.
The Atlas Cross Sport Concept uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
The concept is estimated to have up to 26 miles of electric range.
The production version of this concept will arrive sometime in 2019.
The Cross Sport Concept debuts at the 2018 New York Auto Show.
The Sport Cross gives us a good idea of what the production 5-seat Atlas will look like.
The rear end has a decidedly rakish roofline.
Those 22-inch wheels definitely won't make it to production.
Keep scrolling to see more photos of the Atlas Cross Sport Concept.