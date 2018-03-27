  • Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Concept
This may be a concept, but it previews a new production SUV.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

The five-passenger Atlas will be shorter than its seven-passenger brother, but will ride on the same wheelbase.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

The Atlas Cross Sport Concept uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

The concept is estimated to have up to 26 miles of electric range.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

The production version of this concept will arrive sometime in 2019.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

The Cross Sport Concept debuts at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

The Sport Cross gives us a good idea of what the production 5-seat Atlas will look like.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

The rear end has a decidedly rakish roofline.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Those 22-inch wheels definitely won't make it to production.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Keep scrolling to see more photos of the Atlas Cross Sport Concept.

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Read More

Volkswagen previews new SUV with Atlas Cross Sport Concept

