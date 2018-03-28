2019 Hyundai Tucson gets a fancier face for its debut in New York

Hyundai's Tucson has always been a decent, if forgettable, crossover SUV and in a lot of ways, it was starting to feel a little long in the tooth. Thankfully, Hyundai figured it was time to jazz up the Tucson for 2019 and show it off at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.

If you were expecting big exterior changes to the Tucson's exterior, you're going to be disappointed. While the new corporate "Waterfall" grille makes its appearance, it's not so radically different from last year's model that anyone but a hardcore Hyundai fan would notice. The same goes for the headlights which get a slightly tweaked shape. Other changes include new fascias front and rear as well as new wheel designs.

Inside is where things start to get a little more interesting with new seats and a new center stack as well as upgraded tech. The Tuscon gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as standard three years of Hyundai's Blue-Link connected car service, gratis. Also on deck this year are Qi wireless charging, rear seat USB charging, high-beam assist and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Safety tech also gets a leg up with driver attention warnings, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go traffic capability, standard forward-collision avoidance, lane-keep assist and a surround-view camera.

"The 2019 Tucson trim enhancements place the modern-day Tucson as a top competitor for CUV shoppers," said Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Additionally, the recent influx of product accolades including Most Dependable Small SUV by JD Power and Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), as well as consecutive monthly sales records for the current Tucson, each helped influence the redesigned 2019 Tucson for further market appeal."

The 2019 Hyundai Tucson is expected to hit dealer showrooms this fall, with pricing yet to be announced.