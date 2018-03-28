2019 Hyundai Santa Fe gets a diesel and new tech in New York

In continuation of its crossover SUV lineup makeover, Hyundai held the US debut of the new Santa Fe at the 2018 New York Auto Show. Hyundai's best-selling crossover family wears sharper styling, updated engines and fresh technology offerings that we've been lucky enough to already experience first hand during a trip to Korea.

Compared with the outgoing Santa Fe, the four-generation model features a more aggressive look with a bolder cascading grille, LED light treatments and 19-inch wheels.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

For power, the Sante Fe will offer three engines that include two gas four-cylinders and a turbocharged diesel. A 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 185 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque serves as the base powerplant, while more muscle is available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 235 horses and 260 pound-feet of twist. Those looking for maximum torque will want to spring for the 2.2-liter turbodiesel four with 190 horsepower and 322 pound-feet.

All three engines will work with a new, in-house developed 8-speed automatic transmission that will be available with column-mounted paddle shifters.

The new Santa Fe and three-row Santa Fe XL will offer Hyundai's latest infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities on higher trim levels. Base vehicles will come equipped with a 7-inch interface that also offers CarPlay and Android Auto.

Audiophiles will be able to option out the Santa Fe with a premium surround sound audio system that includes 12-speakers and 11-channel amplifier. Juicing up the latest smart phones also won't be a problem with an available wireless charging pad.

The new Santa Fe lineup also features a hearty list of standard and optional safety equipment that includes forward collision warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, 360-degree camera, rear cross traffic alert and adaptive cruise control.

Look for the all-new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL to arrive in dealers this summer.