Lincoln will add this new Aviator crossover to its lineup later this year, and we're getting our first glimpse at the New York Auto Show this week. There's lots to discuss with this new CUV, but the biggest news is definitely under the hood, where Lincoln is introducing a brand-new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Now Playing: Watch this: Lincoln Aviator debuts at NY Auto Show as a twin-turbo...

All Aviators will be powered by a twin-turbo V6 (that's all Lincoln will say -- we don't know if its Ford's 2.7-liter or 3.5-liter biturbo V6), but an additional plug-in hybrid system will be available as an option. Lincoln says the gas-only Aviator will be offered with rear-wheel drive standard, though all-wheel drive will also be available. The PHEV will only be available with all-wheel drive.

Lincoln is silent on any specs, but if we look at the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine in the MKT crossover -- which Lincoln will continue to build, by the way -- that engine produces 365 horsepower. Adding hybrid boost could up that to around 400 horsepower, which isn't crazy, since that's what the Volvo XC90 T8's engine puts out. Electric-only range will probably be in the 15- to 30-mile range. But that's just our best guess for now.

Lincoln

But here's what we can talk about: how freaking sweet it looks. Everything from the wraparound windshield to the slightly curved body panels seems to have a distinctly aeronautical appearance.

Inside, you'll find wireless phone charging, multiple power outlets and standard Wi-Fi to keep you connected, but it's the 30-way adjustable seats with massage functionality that we're looking forward to the most. Nothing says luxury more than cruising down the road with the heated seats ablaze, working out the kinks in our backs.

If you seem to always have too much in your hands, you'll be relieved that you no longer have to fumble with a key fob. Yes, you can lock, unlock and even start the Aviator with your phone. Should your you forget your phone or break your phone or do anything that would render your phone useless, a keypad in the B-pillar (a Lincoln staple, after all) can accept a code for entry and owners can then start the car from the center screen.

Lincoln says the Aviator's new Suspension Preview Technology will be able to read the road ahead and adjust the chassis settings accordingly. Ford's new Co-Pilot360 suite of driving aids will be standard, as well, with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and more.

Lincoln hasn't divulged any info on pricing or availability, just that Aviator should hit dealerships sometime in 2019.