There's an ever-so-slightly refreshed Mazda CX-3 on offer for 2019. And while the crossover's list of updates isn't extensive, that's fine with us. When it comes to great driving dynamics and handsome good looks, the CX-3 is right up at the top of its very competitive segment.
For 2019, the front end gets a little sharper, with a redesigned grille and some new chrome accents. New 18-inch wheels nicely fill out the wells at all four corners, and around back, the LED taillights have an updated light signature.
Inside, Mazda uses a different material in the front seats that should make them a little more comfortable, and full leather trim is now available on high-end models. In addition, new soft-touch suede-like material graces the dashboard and door tops. Thicker door panels and rear glass should help make the cabin quieter, too.
The 2019 CX-3 uses the same 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G engine as before, though power and torque has been increased slightly for better performance. The engine's new output ratings are 148 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque, subtle increases of 2 horsepower and 2 pound-feet over last year's model.
Again, none of this drastically changes the Mazda CX-3 formula. But since we're already big fans of Mazda's subcompact crossover as-is, you won't hear us complaining. Look for the updated CX-3 to hit Mazda showrooms this spring.
