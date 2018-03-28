Mazda CX-3 gets a modest update for 2019

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Mazda CX-3 gets a small update for 2019.
The differences are hard to spot, but new wheels are one of the key changes.
The 2019 CX-3 uses the same 2.0-liter engine as last year, though power and torque have been increased just a bit.
The engine's new output ratings are 148 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. That's an increase of two of each if you're keeping track.
The front end is a little sharper, with a redesigned grille and some new chrome accents.
The LED taillights out back get a new design as well.
The rear glass is thicker, which should result in a quieter cabin.
High-end models get a full leather interior.
The updated CX-3 will go on sale this summer.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Mazda's subcompact crossover.