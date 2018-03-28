  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • Mazda CX-3 NY Auto Show 2018
  • 2019 Mazda CX-3
  • 2019 Mazda CX-3
  • 2019 Mazda CX-3
  • 2019 Mazda CX-3
The Mazda CX-3 gets a small update for 2019.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The differences are hard to spot, but new wheels are one of the key changes.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The 2019 CX-3 uses the same 2.0-liter engine as last year, though power and torque have been increased just a bit.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The engine's new output ratings are 148 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. That's an increase of two of each if you're keeping track. 

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The front end is a little sharper, with a redesigned grille and some new chrome accents. 

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The LED taillights out back get a new design as well. 

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The rear glass is thicker, which should result in a quieter cabin.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
High-end models get a full leather interior.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
The updated CX-3 will go on sale this summer.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Keep scrolling for more photos of Mazda's subcompact crossover.

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Photo by Mazda
Photo by Mazda
Photo by Mazda
Photo by Mazda
Mazda CX-3 gets a modest update for 2019

