2019 Acura RDX has a whole new way to do infotainment

If you didn't notice on the prototype, the RDX is the first new Acura to pull all of its major details from the 2016 Precision Concept.     

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 putting out 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque, and it comes mated to a 10-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive.     

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Acura's AWD system allows up to 70 percent of the torque to head to the rear wheels with a full range of distribution between the left and right axles.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
The AcuraWatch safety suite is standard, too, including automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and lane departure warning.    

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
A new A-Spec appearance package adds 20-inch alloy wheels with rubber-band-thin tires, a lower front fascia and a bunch of gloss-black accents covering the headlights, taillights and grille.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
The dashboard gets some buttons for seats and climate controls, but the majority of your time will be spent with the 10.2-inch infotainment screen and its True Touchpad Interface.    

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
The pad is mapped one-to-one with the screen -- if you want to touch an icon at the top right of the screen, tap the top right of the touchpad.     

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
It may sound counterintuitive, but I've played with the system a few times and found it much easier to use than other touchpad-based infotainment systems.    

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Best of all, that 10.2-inch infotainment screen is also standard.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
The 2019 Acura RDX is slated to hit dealers in the middle of 2018, and pricing will be announced closer to that time.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Acura's new RDX.

Caption by / Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
Photo by Acura
