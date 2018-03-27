2019 Cadillac XT4 has turbo power and a compact footprint

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Cadillac's new XT4 comes with a 2.0-liter turbo engine.
Front-wheel drive is standard while all-wheel drive is optional.
The XT4's AWD system actually uses a twin-clutch setup so it can use only the front wheels for more efficiency while cruising.
The XT4 goes on sale in late 2018.
It sort of looks like a five-eighths-scale XT5, doesn't it?
In terms of size, the XT4 slots between other compact and subcompact crossover offerings from luxury automakers.
Cadillac will add another crossover below the XT4 at some point in the future.
The XT4's main competitors will be the Acura RDX and Lincoln MKC.
Look for the new XT4 to debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show.
Keep scrolling for more XT4 photos.