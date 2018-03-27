Lincoln Aviator looks to be soaring above the crowd

  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    1
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    2
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    3
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    4
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    5
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    6
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    7
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    8
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    9
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    10
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    11
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    12
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    13
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    14
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    15
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    16
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    17
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    18
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    19
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    20
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    21
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    22
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    23
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    24
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    25
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    26
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    27
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    28
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    29
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    30
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    31
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    32
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    33
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    34
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    35
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    36
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    37
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    38
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    39
    of 61
  • 2019 Lincoln Aviator
    40
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    41
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    42
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    43
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    44
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    45
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    46
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    47
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    48
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    49
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    50
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    51
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    52
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    53
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    54
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    55
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    56
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    57
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    58
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    59
    of 61
  • Lincoln Aviator
    60
    of 61

Welcome the latest to join the Lincoln stable, the three-row crossover Aviator.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Lincoln is slowing dropping the confusing MK- naming convention in favor of more traditional monikers.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Lincoln hasn't said much about what's under the hood, save that it will be a twin-turbo engine, optionally mated to plug-in hybrid technology.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Drivers will be able to lock, unlock and start the Aviator from their phone.

Caption by / Photo by Lincoln
Read More

The gas-only engine will be available in rear-wheel drive, while the plug-in hybrid will only get all-wheel drive.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

A new predictive suspension system can read the road ahead and adjust accordingly. Say good-bye to surprise potholes.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

The interior looks pretty slick, but we're still not on board with that push-button transmission.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Third-row seats seem to have enough room for a fully-grown adult.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Ford's new Co-Pilot360 suite of driving aids will be standard, as well, with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and more.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

No word on pricing or availability yet, but we bet we'll see the Aviator in dealerships sometime in 2019.  

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More
Caption by / Photo by Lincoln
Read More
Caption by / Photo by Lincoln
Read More
Caption by / Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More
Caption by / Photo by Lincoln
Read More

Photo by Lincoln
Read More
1 of 61
|

Lincoln Aviator looks to be soaring above the crowd

Published:
Up Next
2019 Toyota RAV4 SUV debuts in NY w...
54

Latest Stories

Take a look at the latest Tesla killer

Take a look at the latest Tesla killer

by
Mazda CX-3 improves just slightly for 2019

Mazda CX-3 improves just slightly for 2019

by
2018 New York Auto Show: Big reveals in the Big Apple

2018 New York Auto Show: Big reveals in the Big Apple

by
2019 Ford Fusion: Standard driver-assist tech, better plug-in range

2019 Ford Fusion: Standard driver-assist tech, better plug-in range

by
2019 Acura MDX A-Spec debuts sportier threads in New York

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec debuts sportier threads in New York

by
Uber courted Arizona governor while scaling back sensors, reports say

Uber courted Arizona governor while scaling back sensors, reports say

by