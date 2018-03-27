Lincoln Aviator looks to be soaring above the crowd

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Welcome the latest to join the Lincoln stable, the three-row crossover Aviator.
Lincoln is slowing dropping the confusing MK- naming convention in favor of more traditional monikers.
Lincoln hasn't said much about what's under the hood, save that it will be a twin-turbo engine, optionally mated to plug-in hybrid technology.
Drivers will be able to lock, unlock and start the Aviator from their phone.
The gas-only engine will be available in rear-wheel drive, while the plug-in hybrid will only get all-wheel drive.
A new predictive suspension system can read the road ahead and adjust accordingly. Say good-bye to surprise potholes.
The interior looks pretty slick, but we're still not on board with that push-button transmission.
Third-row seats seem to have enough room for a fully-grown adult.
Ford's new Co-Pilot360 suite of driving aids will be standard, as well, with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and more.
No word on pricing or availability yet, but we bet we'll see the Aviator in dealerships sometime in 2019.