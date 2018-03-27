Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Toyota has worked hard to separate the RAV4's various trims to attract different buyers.
This is the more off-road oriented Adventure model.
The new model is slightly shorter in overall length, but it has a longer wheelbase to help increase cabin space.
New models also have about a half-inch more ground clearance.
A more sophisticated all-wheel drive system features torque-vectoring technology and a rear-axle disconnect feature for improved efficiency.
The RAV4 rides atop Toyota's latest TNGA platform and features a new engine range.
The RAV4's cabin is all-new, and is available with features like a panoramic moonroof, digital display rearview mirror, and heated and cooled seats.
Power and fuel efficiency metrics have not yet been released.
Contrasting roof colors are a new available feature on select models.
Toyota sold over 400,000 RAV4s last year, a massive number.
Updated lighting features front and rear, including standard LED taillamps.
An available digital rearview mirror makes use of a second rearview camera that's mounted under the rear glass.
The new cabin features standard Apple CarPlay integration. Android Auto? Not so much.
Yep, surfboards apparently fit.
