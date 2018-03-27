  • 2019 Toyota RAV4
Toyota has worked hard to separate the RAV4's various trims to attract different buyers. 

This is the more off-road oriented Adventure model.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

The new model is slightly shorter in overall length, but it has a longer wheelbase to help increase cabin space.

New models also have about a half-inch more ground clearance.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

A more sophisticated all-wheel drive system features torque-vectoring technology and a rear-axle disconnect feature for improved efficiency.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

The RAV4 rides atop Toyota's latest TNGA platform and features a new engine range.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

The RAV4's cabin is all-new, and is available with features like a panoramic moonroof, digital display rearview mirror, and heated and cooled seats.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

Power and fuel efficiency metrics have not yet been released.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Contrasting roof colors are a new available feature on select models.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

Toyota sold over 400,000 RAV4s last year, a massive number.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

Updated lighting features front and rear, including standard LED taillamps.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

An available digital rearview mirror makes use of a second rearview camera that's mounted under the rear glass.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

The new cabin features standard Apple CarPlay integration. Android Auto? Not so much.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

Yep, surfboards apparently fit.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2019 Toyota RAV4.

Caption by / Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Toyota
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More

Photo by Chris Paukert/Roadshow
Read More
2019 Toyota RAV4 SUV debuts in NY with trick AWD, fresh tech

Published:
