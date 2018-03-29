Super 8 RoadM8 concept is a rolling hotel room

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Super 8 has a new Jeep concept celebrating the fact that it spent $100 million renovating its rooms across the country.
The interior borrows its looks from the rooms' new bedsheets and cabinetry.
The rear seat has tablets mounted for entertainment purposes.
There's a coffee maker and a fridge nestled between the seats.
There's also a Super 8 logo on the steering wheel.
Basically, it's all the amenities you'd find in the room, minus perhaps some soap and shampoo.
Is it weird? Yes. Is it not something you'd expect? Yes.
But that's what makes concepts great.
Concept cars allow the imagination to run wild.
And "wild" is definitely one way to describe this concept.