Jaguar crams its 550-horsepower V8 into the 2019 F-Pace SVR

If you've been lusting after the powerful and sexy Jaguar F-Type but need something with room for a family, then check out the newly debuted 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR: a high-performance SUV that can make Costco runs at 176 mph.*

Aside from nitpicks with Jaguar's dashboard tech (unchanged for this new trim level), we here at Roadshow have generally liked the F-Pace. The small SUV boasts handsome F-Type-inspired looks that are actually backed up by solid performance and handling; we can see how it has rapidly become the brand's top seller. The new SVR model builds on that reputation with heaps more power -- almost always a good thing.

The SVR transformation begins underhood where the F-Pace's six-cylinder engine has been replaced by Jaguar Land Rover's 5.0-liter supercharged V8, which brings 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque to the performance party. The bump in power reduces the SUV's 0-to-60 sprint to just 4.1 seconds and increases the top speed to 176 mph.

The V8 breathes through Jaguar's active exhaust system which is 14.5 pound lighter than the stock F-Pace exhaust, breathes more freely and -- if it's anything like JLR's Range Rover SVR -- should sound just amazing.

That power reaches a standard all-wheel drive system via an only-option eight-speed "Quickshift" automatic transmission. The gearbox and the AWD system have "received bespoke calibrations" for the SVR model that optimizes their performance for the V8 engine. A standard rear electronic active differential enables torque vectoring when cornering. Speaking of corners...

Jaguar Land Rover

The suspension has also been upgraded with beefier shocks and stiffer springs -- 30 percent stiffer up front and 10 percent stiffer for the rears. The performance SUV rolls on standard 21-inch wheels or optional 22s that feature staggered sport fitment with wider wheels out back.

Peering between the spokes are enlarged disc brakes -- with 15.5-inch front rotors and 15.6-inch rears -- that feature two-piece construction for better heat management and reduced mass.

Of course, the F-Pace SVR gets a sporty cabin makeover with SVR badges all around, performance seats with embossed SVR logos and Jaguar signature lozenge quilting, and plenty of leather, metal and carbon-fiber trim.

Jaguar Land Rover

However, the most interesting change to the F-Pace's cabin is that Jag has replaced the rotary gear shift knob from the standard model with the SportShift Gear Selector lever borrowed from the F-Type. This means that drivers can quickly manually shift gears by nudging the lever forward and back, something that can't be done with the knob. Of course, I'd probably stick with the aluminum paddle shifters that come with the special SVR steering wheel.

The F-Pace SVR also receives an upgraded aerodynamic package with unique front and rear bumpers that claim to enhance cooling, reduce lift and drag, and aid high-speed stability, as well as lower side panels and a rear spoiler. It doesn't hurt that they make the F-Pace look much more aggressive and muscular, too.

Jaguar Land Rover

The new 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR debuts this week at the New York auto show before reaching dealerships during the summer of 2018. Expect the price to start $79,990 here in the States.

(*Don't make 176 mph Costco runs; it's probably illegal.)