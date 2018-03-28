SUVs

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec debuts sportier threads in New York

Body kit, bigger wheels and exclusive cabin touches highlight new MDX trim.

Acura

The latest vehicle in the Acura lineup to receive the A-Spec styling treatment is its popular three-row MDX crossover SUV, which made its debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

On the outside, the luxury family hauler gets more aggressive looks thanks to a new front fascia, beefier side sills, wider exhaust tips and a combination of black and dark chrome trim. The whole package rides on exclusive 20-inch gray aluminum wheels.

2019-acura-mdx-a-spec-2Enlarge Image

Twenty-inch, 10-spoke wheels are exclusive to the MDX A-Spec.

 Acura

For the MDX's cabin, customers will be able to choose between either black or red leather seats with black Alcantara inserts and contrasting accent stitching. Additional A-Spec touches include unique gauges, a thick-rim steering wheel with paddle shifters, carbon-fiber-patterned console trim, sport pedals and door sills.

Sadly, the A-Spec package is purely cosmetic, meaning the 3.5-liter V6 engine with 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque is untouched from regular MDX models.

For safety, the MDX A-Spec will come standard with the AcuraWatch grouping of technologies featuring forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

On the infotainment front, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities are standard.

The 2019 Acura MDX A-Spec arrives in dealers this summer and will only be offered with SH-AWD. That means people who were hoping for an MDX A-Spec with front-wheel drive or a hybrid drivetrain are out of luck.

New York auto show 2018
Next Article: 2019 Nissan Altima adds AWD, variable-compression engine