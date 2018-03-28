2019 Acura MDX A-Spec debuts sportier threads in New York

The latest vehicle in the Acura lineup to receive the A-Spec styling treatment is its popular three-row MDX crossover SUV, which made its debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show.

On the outside, the luxury family hauler gets more aggressive looks thanks to a new front fascia, beefier side sills, wider exhaust tips and a combination of black and dark chrome trim. The whole package rides on exclusive 20-inch gray aluminum wheels.

Enlarge Image Acura

For the MDX's cabin, customers will be able to choose between either black or red leather seats with black Alcantara inserts and contrasting accent stitching. Additional A-Spec touches include unique gauges, a thick-rim steering wheel with paddle shifters, carbon-fiber-patterned console trim, sport pedals and door sills.

Sadly, the A-Spec package is purely cosmetic, meaning the 3.5-liter V6 engine with 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque is untouched from regular MDX models.

For safety, the MDX A-Spec will come standard with the AcuraWatch grouping of technologies featuring forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

On the infotainment front, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities are standard.

The 2019 Acura MDX A-Spec arrives in dealers this summer and will only be offered with SH-AWD. That means people who were hoping for an MDX A-Spec with front-wheel drive or a hybrid drivetrain are out of luck.