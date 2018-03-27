Jaguar's I-Pace gets the Waymo treatment

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the Jaguar Waymo I-Pace!
It's one of Jaguar's I-Pace EVs, given the Waymo treatment.
What does that entail? Well, not notably, it gets a bit of a beanie on top, giving a 360-degree view of the world around.
But scanners on the fenders have been added, plus lots of other circuitry.
All those sensors enable the car to see the world around it, and to find a safe way through it.
Waymo has committed to buying up to 20,000 of the luxury SUVs.
Those will be destined for entry into Waymo's self-driving fleet, which could go head-to-head with Uber soon.
But for now the car exists only in these renders.
Coming to a road near you in 2020?