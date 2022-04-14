2022 New York Auto Show: Debuts From Hyundai, Kia, Subaru and More

The 2022 New York Auto Show's media days are drawing to a close, and now it's the public's chance to get up close and personal with the many new-car debuts that took place over the last two days. Whether you need an overview to help you chart a course through Javits Center or you simply want to see what's coming down the pipeline, here's a convenient roundup of all things New York.

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept

The 2022 New York Auto Show hasn't been very big on concept-car unveilings, but Chrysler has a fresh one that almost nobody has seen in person. The Airflow concept first debuted at CES, but that's not open to the public, so the Airflow Graphite Concept will be the public's chance to check out the future of Chrysler.

Chrysler didn't really change much about the Airflow in its shift to the Airflow Graphite. Black paint and black leather replace white, while copper accents zhuzh it up inside and out. Otherwise, it's still the same concept as before, running a bunch of new Stellantis connected technologies in addition to a pair of electric motors under the body. Expect the first EV from Chrysler to arrive in 2025, with a full-electric lineup coming by 2028.

Genesis X Speedium Concept

Genesis is one step closer to producing a coupe. After last year's stunning X Concept, Genesis has introduced the X Speedium Concept. Ignoring the silly name, there's a lot to love about this two-door. First of all, its proportions have changed since last year, adopting a longer roof that dovetails into a shooting brake shape.

While the interior remains to be seen, there's so much to love about the concept's exterior design. The wraparound dual-light design that has transferred well to Genesis' road cars is even crazier now, creating the shape of a triangular grille up front to help bridge the gap between newer and older design languages. As Genesis creeps toward its goal of being electric-only by 2030, the Genesis X Speedium concept gives us a great idea of what's just around the corner.

2023 Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai's midcycle refresh brings some beefier looks to its three-row Palisade for 2023. This midcycle upgrade isn't just cosmetic, but those tweaks are greatly appreciated, with bulkier appearances for the headlights and front grille. Inside, there's a redesigned steering wheel, a new infotainment display setup and new features for seats across all three rows; the driver's seat gets a massage function, while the second row gains ventilation and the third picks up heating.

Under the hood, the Palisade still relies on its 3.8-liter V6. Producing 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, it'll be more than enough for any family adventure.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer L

Variety is the spice of life, right? After adding the long-wheelbase L trim to its Grand Cherokee lineup, Jeep is now bringing that long-body variant to its largest SUV.

The Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are, as you may expect, longer versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. The body itself is some 12 inches longer, while the wheelbase expands a full 7 inches. Helping move that 6,000-ish-pound mass is parent company Stellantis' new twin-turbo inline-6, nicknamed Hurricane. Depending on what it's shoved into, it produces between 420 and 510 hp, and between 468 and 500 lb.-ft. of torque. Expect these long cruisers to arrive in the second half of this year.

2023 Kia Niro

Kia's funky styling now extends to a model that predates many of its current electrified offerings. The 2023 Kia Niro is back for a new generation, and it looks wild, picking up a quasi-Sportage silhouette while also adopting some very funky headlights and taillights. It's still a crossover, and thanks to some lower-half design elements, it looks more SUV-ish than ever.

As before, the Niro will be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and EV variants. Both the hybrid and PHEV produce 139 hp and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, but the latter promises a 33-mile electric range. The EV combines a 64.8-kWh battery pack (with an estimated range of 253 miles) to a single electric motor. Inside, all variants can be optioned with a pair of 10.3-inch screens and a whole lot of driver-assistance systems, including the hands-on Highway Driving Assist II system.

2023 Kia Telluride

Hyundai isn't the only Korean automaker refreshing its three-row SUV in New York. The redesigned 2023 Kia Telluride makes an appearance, as well, picking up some blockier styling front and rear. Inside, there's a new curved display housing that contains a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and an optional 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Kia's tried-and-true 3.8-liter V6 remains the sole powertrain offering, but front- and all-wheel drive are both on offer.

Those looking for something a little more off-road-friendly will enjoy the new X-Line and X-Pro trims. Both offer improved ride heights, revised traction control settings and a tow mode, while the X-Pro takes it a step further with all-terrain tires and a slightly boosted tow rating of 5,500 pounds.

2023 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

You know a Lamborghini will be interesting when the CEO describes it as "the fun-to-drive" model, considering how fun all its cars can be. The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica splits the difference between the hardcore STO and its more pedestrian models.

New front and rear bumpers give the Tecnica a unique appearance, and the body is 2.4 inches longer than the Huracan Evo. But the real fun bit lies behind the engine cover, where a 5.2-liter V10 puts out 631 hp and 417 lb.-ft. of torque, the same as the STO. With a curb weight of just 3,040 pounds, this svelte supercar should be quite the handful on the track. Better start digging under your mattress for all that spare change.

2023 Nissan Leaf

The current generation of Nissan Leaf has been kickin' around for a few years now, so Nissan has seen fit to throw some upgrades in its direction. The front end picks up a black grille, skipping the chrome-and-blue getup of EVs past. A new Nissan badge makes an appearance, and the front one lights up at night. There's also an amazing new 17-inch alloy wheel design available on the SV Plus trim.

Buyers still get a choice of two powertrains. The Leaf S sends 147 hp and 235 lb.-ft. of torque to the front wheels, while the SV Plus boosts those figures to 214 and 250, respectively. One place where the Leaf can't be beaten is affordability, as its base price is far lower than some of the flashy new EVs we've seen debut over the past couple years.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is too new for a midcycle refresh, but that means it's in prime position for a new trim model, and that's exactly what the Rock Creek is. The Pathfinder Rock Creek sits 0.6-inch taller and packs 18-inch beadlock-style wheels with all-terrain tires. A tweaked front fascia includes a mesh grille insert, and there's also a new roof rack.

Under the hood is the same 3.5-liter V6 on every Pathfinder, but some revised engine mapping lets buyers get a little more from it. It'll put out 284 hp and 259 lb.-ft. on 87-octane gas, but if you bump that up to premium, output rises to 295 hp and 270 lb.-ft. All-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission are standard.

2023 Subaru Outback

Subaru joined the parade of midcycle refreshes in New York with the revised 2023 Outback. Every new Outback will pick up a facelift that includes a bigger grille, new matte-black elements extending up the bumper and some new headlights.

The interior remains largely unchanged, save for a new LCD rearview mirror on Touring models. Subaru's EyeSight safety suite gets an upgrade, too, by way of a new wide-angle mono camera (also on Touring models) that boosts its cyclist and pedestrian detection. An updated Starlink infotainment system adds What Three Words integration, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Under the hood, buyers have a choice between a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter H4 and a peppier 2.4-liter turbocharged H4.

World Car of the Year

While the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has long been a Roadshow favorite, this midsize EV finally received its due recognition at the 2022 New York Auto Show, when it won the World Car of the Year, World Electric Car and World Car Design awards. The Hyundai beat its sibling Kia EV6 and the Ford Mustang Mach-E for World Car of the Year honors, and it beat big names like the Audi E-Tron GT and Mercedes-Benz EQS for the electric-only category.

If you've been thinking about an Ioniq 5, we can't recommend you get to a dealership any faster. It's a seriously lovely electric crossover, with excellent driving characteristics.