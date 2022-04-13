2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

One of our favorite three-row SUVs adds features and technology for 2023.
This is the refreshed 2023 Kia Telluride.
This three-row SUV has lightly tweaked front and rear fascias.
The 2023 Telluride debuts at the New York Auto show.
The interior gets a slight update, too.
A 12.3-inch touchscreen now handles infotainment duties.
There are new X-Line and X-Pro trims.
Kia's new logo makes an appearance, too.
Inside, there's seating for seven or eight depending on trim.
This is a super nice cabin.
