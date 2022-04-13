/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

One of our favorite three-row SUVs adds features and technology for 2023.

Steven Ewing
Steven Ewing

2023 Kia Telluride
This is the refreshed 2023 Kia Telluride.

2023 Kia Telluride
This three-row SUV has lightly tweaked front and rear fascias.

2023 Kia Telluride
The 2023 Telluride debuts at the New York Auto show.

2023 Kia Telluride
The interior gets a slight update, too.

2023 Kia Telluride
A 12.3-inch touchscreen now handles infotainment duties.

2023 Kia Telluride
There are new X-Line and X-Pro trims.

2023 Kia Telluride
Kia's new logo makes an appearance, too.

2023 Kia Telluride
Inside, there's seating for seven or eight depending on trim.

2023 Kia Telluride
This is a super nice cabin.

2023 Kia Telluride
Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 Kia Telluride
