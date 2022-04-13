/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2023 Hyundai Palisade Picks Up Some Key Upgrades

Whether you're looking for more tech or more capability, the refreshed Palisade should offer it in spades.

Andrew Krok
2023 Hyundai Palisade
1 of 56

Hyundai on Wednesday unveiled the 2023 Palisade at the New York Auto Show. 

2023 Hyundai Palisade
2 of 56

While the Palisade was already on the blocky side of things, the refresh gives it even more hard-edged aesthetics.

2023 Hyundai Palisade
3 of 56

The 2023 Palisade's powertrain remains the same. 

2023 Hyundai Palisade
4 of 56

Its 3.8-liter V6 puts out 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, which is routed through all four wheels by way of an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

2023 Hyundai Palisade
5 of 56

Inside, the upper half of the dashboard gets a makeover that includes a full-width trim piece connecting the HVAC cents, as well as a new steering wheel and new navigation buttons for the infotainment system.

2023 Hyundai Palisade
6 of 56

The driver's seat gets a quasi-massage function that uses air bladders to help reduce driver fatigue.

2023 Hyundai Palisade
7 of 56

A new 12-inch infotainment display is available, offering 720p resolution and all the usual good stuff like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2023 Hyundai Palisade
8 of 56

There's also a clever new feature called Digital Key 2 Touch, which lets drivers ditch the key and use an iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy to operate the vehicle.

2023 Hyundai Palisade
9 of 56

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade will reach dealerships this summer, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

2023 Hyundai Palisade
10 of 56

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Hyundai Palisade.

2023 Hyundai Palisade
