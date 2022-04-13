2023 Hyundai Palisade Picks Up Some Key Upgrades

Whether you're looking for more tech or more capability, the refreshed Palisade should offer it in spades.
Hyundai on Wednesday unveiled the 2023 Palisade at the New York Auto Show.
While the Palisade was already on the blocky side of things, the refresh gives it even more hard-edged aesthetics.
The 2023 Palisade's powertrain remains the same.
Its 3.8-liter V6 puts out 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, which is routed through all four wheels by way of an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Inside, the upper half of the dashboard gets a makeover that includes a full-width trim piece connecting the HVAC cents, as well as a new steering wheel and new navigation buttons for the infotainment system.
The driver's seat gets a quasi-massage function that uses air bladders to help reduce driver fatigue.
A new 12-inch infotainment display is available, offering 720p resolution and all the usual good stuff like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There's also a clever new feature called Digital Key 2 Touch, which lets drivers ditch the key and use an iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy to operate the vehicle.
The 2023 Hyundai Palisade will reach dealerships this summer, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2023 Hyundai Palisade.