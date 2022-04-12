/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Nissan Leaf Debuts Simplified Design

Both the design of the electric hatchback and the available trim levels have been streamlined for 2023.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

2023-nissan-leaf-9
1 of 35

The affordable, yet oft-overlooked Nissan Leaf is getting an update for the 2023 model year.

2023-nissan-leaf-8
2 of 35

The changes are subtle, but include small aerodynamic improvements around the tires and rear diffuser.

2023-nissan-leaf-4
3 of 35

The Nissan logos now all feature the new corporate design. The front badge is also illuminated at night.

2023-nissan-leaf-6
4 of 35

SV Plus models feature new five-spoke, 17-inch wheels.

2023-nissan-leaf-7
5 of 35

With multiple V-shaped branches, they look more like 30-spoke rollers.

2023-nissan-leaf-13
6 of 35

The front end features a simplified grille that does away with the current model's chrome garnish.

2023-nissan-leaf-18
7 of 35

The headlamps also now feature a blacked-out finish.

2023-nissan-leaf-37
8 of 35

The list of available trim levels has been pared down to just two specs: the base Leaf S and the SV Plus.

2023-nissan-leaf-5
9 of 35

The Leaf S features a 40-kWh battery, meanwhile the SV Plus steps up to a 60-kWh pack.

2023-nissan-leaf-36
10 of 35

Range and price haven't been stated, but shouldn't stray too far from the 2022 model's numbers.

2023-nissan-leaf-16
11 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-34
12 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-31
13 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-32
14 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-35
15 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-14
16 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-1
17 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-15
18 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-17
19 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-19
20 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-20
21 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-21
22 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-28
23 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-26
24 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-23
25 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-24
26 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-25
27 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-27
28 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-29
29 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-30
30 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-38
31 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-10
32 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-2
33 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-22
34 of 35
2023-nissan-leaf-3
35 of 35

