2023 Nissan Leaf Debuts Simplified Design

Both the design of the electric hatchback and the available trim levels have been streamlined for 2023.
The affordable, yet oft-overlooked Nissan Leaf is getting an update for the 2023 model year.
The changes are subtle, but include small aerodynamic improvements around the tires and rear diffuser.
The Nissan logos now all feature the new corporate design. The front badge is also illuminated at night.
SV Plus models feature new five-spoke, 17-inch wheels.
With multiple V-shaped branches, they look more like 30-spoke rollers.
The front end features a simplified grille that does away with the current model's chrome garnish.
The headlamps also now feature a blacked-out finish.
The list of available trim levels has been pared down to just two specs: the base Leaf S and the SV Plus.
The Leaf S features a 40-kWh battery, meanwhile the SV Plus steps up to a 60-kWh pack.
Range and price haven't been stated, but shouldn't stray too far from the 2022 model's numbers.