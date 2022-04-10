2023 Nissan Pathfinder Adds Rugged Rock Creek Trim

With a slight suspension lift and proper all-terrain tires, this Pathfinder is better suited to outdoorsy fun.
This is the new Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek.
It's a more rugged version of the existing Pathfinder.
The interior has orange contrast stitching.
The Rock Creek comes standard with 18-inch beadlock-style wheels.
All-terrain tires and an 0.6-inch suspension lift give the Pathfinder more off-road cred.
All-wheel drive is standard.
The Pathfinder's 3.5-liter V6 produces 295 horsepower if you run premium fuel.
If you use 87-octane gas, you'll have 284 horsepower.
The 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek goes on sale this summer.
