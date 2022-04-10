/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Adds Rugged Rock Creek Trim

With a slight suspension lift and proper all-terrain tires, this Pathfinder is better suited to outdoorsy fun.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
1 of 27

This is the new Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
2 of 27

It's a more rugged version of the existing Pathfinder.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
3 of 27

The interior has orange contrast stitching.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
4 of 27

The Rock Creek comes standard with 18-inch beadlock-style wheels.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
5 of 27

All-terrain tires and an 0.6-inch suspension lift give the Pathfinder more off-road cred.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
6 of 27

All-wheel drive is standard.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
7 of 27

The Pathfinder's 3.5-liter V6 produces 295 horsepower if you run premium fuel.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
8 of 27

If you use 87-octane gas, you'll have 284 horsepower.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
9 of 27

The 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek goes on sale this summer.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
10 of 27

Keep scrolling for more photos of this butch SUV.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
11 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
12 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
13 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
14 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
15 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
16 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
17 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
18 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
19 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
20 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
21 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
22 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
23 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
24 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
25 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
26 of 27
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
27 of 27

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

85 Photos
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at the LA Auto Show

More Galleries

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid debuts at the LA Auto Show

49 Photos
Smart's #1 Electric SUV Is Cute and Compact

More Galleries

Smart's #1 Electric SUV Is Cute and Compact

49 Photos
From Continental to Zephyr, Lincoln's History Is on Display

More Galleries

From Continental to Zephyr, Lincoln's History Is on Display

47 Photos
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Adds Rugged Rock Creek Trim

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Adds Rugged Rock Creek Trim

27 Photos
Mercedes-AMG SL43 Roadster Doesn't Look Entry-Level

More Galleries

Mercedes-AMG SL43 Roadster Doesn't Look Entry-Level

39 Photos