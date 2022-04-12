/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L Stretches Out in NY

Packing a foot more of overall length, this is one of the biggest SUVs on the road.

skype-headshot
Chris Paukert
skype-headshot

Chris Paukert

See full bio
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
1 of 53

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L is a big introduction at the 2022 New York Auto Show. Literally. This thing is huge.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
2 of 53

Spanning a foot longer overall than today's already-large Wagoneer, this new L delivers best-in-class cargo space and second-row legroom.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
3 of 53

The new JWL will compete against products like the Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
4 of 53

While there's an even nicer Grand Wagoneer L model, the standard Wagoneer L remains plenty upscale.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
5 of 53

It's hard to disguise seven inches of additional wheelbase and a further five inches of rear overhang.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
6 of 53

The new Wagoneer L can tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
7 of 53

This particular trim is the new Wagoneer L Carbide, distinguished by its gloss-black wheels, grille, mirror caps and headlamp trim. 

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
8 of 53

The Carbide also includes "technical hydrographic instrument" trim on the doors and instrument panel, along with black seating surfaces.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
9 of 53

The Wagoneer L comes with Stellantis' new Hurricane inline six-cylinder engine. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter powerplant is tuned to deliver 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque. 

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
10 of 53

An eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic is standard equipment.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
11 of 53

No fewer than three 4x4 systems are available. 

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
12 of 53

Pricing is not yet available, but the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L is expected in dealers in the second half of 2022.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
13 of 53

Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens of additional images of the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L.

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
14 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
15 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
16 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
17 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
18 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
19 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
20 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
21 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
22 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
23 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
24 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
25 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
26 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
27 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
28 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
29 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
30 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
31 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
32 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
33 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
34 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
35 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
36 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
37 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
38 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
39 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
40 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
41 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
42 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
43 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
44 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
45 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
46 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
47 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
48 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
49 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
50 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
51 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
52 of 53
2023 Jeep Wagoneer L
53 of 53

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

85 Photos
2023 Toyota BZ4X Pushes the Design Envelope

More Galleries

2023 Toyota BZ4X Pushes the Design Envelope

52 Photos
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Adds Rugged Rock Creek Trim

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Adds Rugged Rock Creek Trim

27 Photos
2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

More Galleries

2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

19 Photos
2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

More Galleries

2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

23 Photos
This is the new Tesla Roadster

More Galleries

This is the new Tesla Roadster

26 Photos