2023 Jeep Wagoneer L Stretches Out in NY

Packing a foot more of overall length, this is one of the biggest SUVs on the road.
The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L is a big introduction at the 2022 New York Auto Show. Literally. This thing is huge.
Spanning a foot longer overall than today's already-large Wagoneer, this new L delivers best-in-class cargo space and second-row legroom.
The new JWL will compete against products like the Chevrolet Suburban and GMC Yukon XL.
While there's an even nicer Grand Wagoneer L model, the standard Wagoneer L remains plenty upscale.
It's hard to disguise seven inches of additional wheelbase and a further five inches of rear overhang.
The new Wagoneer L can tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.
This particular trim is the new Wagoneer L Carbide, distinguished by its gloss-black wheels, grille, mirror caps and headlamp trim.
The Carbide also includes "technical hydrographic instrument" trim on the doors and instrument panel, along with black seating surfaces.
The Wagoneer L comes with Stellantis' new Hurricane inline six-cylinder engine. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter powerplant is tuned to deliver 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic is standard equipment.
No fewer than three 4x4 systems are available.
Pricing is not yet available, but the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L is expected in dealers in the second half of 2022.
