2023 Kia Niro Makes a Positive Impression in New York

The redesigned hatchback will be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric guises.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

2023 Kia Niro
The 2023 Kia Niro just made its US debut at the New York Auto Show.

2023 Kia Niro
It has a much-improved design.

2023 Kia Niro
The interior looks a lot more upscale.

2023 Kia Niro
The 2023 Niro is available as a hybrid, PHEV and full EV.

2023 Kia Niro
Each model has slight styling differences.

2023 Kia Niro
Lots of new tech features are available.

2023 Kia Niro
The interior uses recycled materials.

2023 Kia Niro
Despite being marketed as a crossover SUV, all Niro models are front-wheel drive only.

2023 Kia Niro
The hybrid model's 1.6-liter four is paired with an electric motor for 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Kia Niro
It gets 53 miles per gallon combined (an improvement of 3 mpg), Kia says. That's enough for a bladder-busting 588 miles of range.

2023 Kia Niro
The PHEV model gets a bigger electric motor and an 11.1-kWh battery pack.

2023 Kia Niro
It makes 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque and has a 33-mile all-electric range, a 25% improvement.

2023 Kia Niro
The Niro EV's max range is up to 253 miles (up from 239 miles), but still has the same 201-hp motor. 

2023 Kia Niro
Keep scrolling for more images of the 2023 Kia Niro family.

2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
2023 Kia Niro
