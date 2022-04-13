2023 Kia Niro Makes a Positive Impression in New York

The redesigned hatchback will be available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric guises.
It has a much-improved design.
The interior looks a lot more upscale.
The 2023 Niro is available as a hybrid, PHEV and full EV.
Each model has slight styling differences.
Lots of new tech features are available.
The interior uses recycled materials.
Despite being marketed as a crossover SUV, all Niro models are front-wheel drive only.
The hybrid model's 1.6-liter four is paired with an electric motor for 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.
It gets 53 miles per gallon combined (an improvement of 3 mpg), Kia says. That's enough for a bladder-busting 588 miles of range.
The PHEV model gets a bigger electric motor and an 11.1-kWh battery pack.
It makes 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque and has a 33-mile all-electric range, a 25% improvement.
The Niro EV's max range is up to 253 miles (up from 239 miles), but still has the same 201-hp motor.
Keep scrolling for more images of the 2023 Kia Niro family.