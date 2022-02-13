/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is One Funky EV

A unique aesthetic might bring you in, but its on-road greatness is what'll keep you around.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
1 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Did you happen to catch Hyundai's new Ioniq 5 in their big Super Bowl LVI commercial? If you did, you know that this is truly daring design

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
2 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

There isn't a bad design rolling out of South Korea these days, and all of its flashy, unique exteriors only preview the greatness found within.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
3 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's no surprise, then, that the 2022 Ioniq 5 electric crossover not only looks the business, but drives like it, too.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
4 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

This example's 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the larger of two on offer, isn't going to win any awards for capacity, but my all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5 squeaks out a decent EPA-estimated 256 miles of range. 

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
5 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

If you ditch all-wheel drive (a $3,900 option), that range will grow to 303 miles.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
6 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Ioniq 5 utilizes 800-volt architecture, which means it can accept charging speeds up to 350 kilowatts, sending the battery from 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
7 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's most powerful variant, offering a net 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque from its pair of electric motors.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
8 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The automaker estimates a 0-to-60-mph time of 5.2 seconds, which is more than believable given how strongly the car will hustle off the line.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
9 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Thanks to a multi-stage regenerative braking system with a one-pedal mode, I almost never need to tap the brakes.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
10 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
11 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
12 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
13 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
14 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
15 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
16 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
17 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
18 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
19 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
20 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
21 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
22 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
23 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
24 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
25 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
26 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
27 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
28 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
29 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
30 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
31 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
32 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
33 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
34 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
35 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
36 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
37 of 37 Andrew Krok/Roadshow

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

68 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is One Funky EV

More Galleries

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is One Funky EV

37 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

More Galleries

2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

75 Photos
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580 is a slice of the good life

More Galleries

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580 is a slice of the good life

23 Photos
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

74 Photos
Endless incredible aircraft at the National Museum of the United States Air Force

More Galleries

Endless incredible aircraft at the National Museum of the United States Air Force

57 Photos