2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is One Funky EV

A unique aesthetic might bring you in, but its on-road greatness is what'll keep you around.
Did you happen to catch Hyundai's new Ioniq 5 in their big Super Bowl LVI commercial? If you did, you know that this is truly daring design
There isn't a bad design rolling out of South Korea these days, and all of its flashy, unique exteriors only preview the greatness found within.
It's no surprise, then, that the 2022 Ioniq 5 electric crossover not only looks the business, but drives like it, too.
This example's 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the larger of two on offer, isn't going to win any awards for capacity, but my all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5 squeaks out a decent EPA-estimated 256 miles of range.
If you ditch all-wheel drive (a $3,900 option), that range will grow to 303 miles.
The Ioniq 5 utilizes 800-volt architecture, which means it can accept charging speeds up to 350 kilowatts, sending the battery from 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes.
The all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's most powerful variant, offering a net 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque from its pair of electric motors.
The automaker estimates a 0-to-60-mph time of 5.2 seconds, which is more than believable given how strongly the car will hustle off the line.
Thanks to a multi-stage regenerative braking system with a one-pedal mode, I almost never need to tap the brakes.
