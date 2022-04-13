Deus Automobiles Debuts Its Vayanne Electric Hypercar in New York

Enlarge Image Deus

As electric vehicle technology progresses, we're beginning to see more attempts at making a truly world-beating electric hypercar. We've seen the offerings from Rimac and Pininfarina, and there is a whole stack of other contenders for the crown that have offered up concepts but not much more. Now a new player has entered the game, and it's called Deus.

Deus, founded in Austria in 2020, has been working on its own interpretation of the electric hypercar formula with help from such illustrious firms as Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering, and the result is the Vayanne, which made its debut at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday.

Deus has some lofty claims for its Vayanne, including a predicted output of 2,200 horsepower and 1,475 pound-feet of torque. That would propel it to a top speed of 248 mph and a 0-to-60 sprint of 1.99 seconds. If that all sounds ambitious for a company that you've never heard of, it is, though it's not unprecedented (see: Rimac).

As a styling exercise, though, the Vayanne is... well, it's not great. It's a mishmash of awkward proportions, a rear end that seems to ape Lotus' Evija and a front grille that should have stayed on the McLaren MP4-12C. Inside we can see a pile of BMW parts, which could be good or bad depending on how you feel about the Bavarian brand, but in a case like this, we're counting it as points against.

Deus plans to build a limited run of 99 Vayannes, with the first deliveries scheduled for 2025. The company isn't dishing on what the Vayanne will cost, but given its limited nature and wild performance claims, we'd bet on it being a lot.