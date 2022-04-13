Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept Paints It Black

A new coat of paint gives Chrysler's CES concept a second life for the 2022 New York Auto Show.
Originally shown in January at CES, the Airflow is loaded with styling and technological cues that should give us a pretty good idea of what Chrysler intends to do in the era of electrification.
The Airflow Graphite is now rocking a Galaxy Black paint job, featuring Cyprus copper accents on the window trim, wheels, panoramic roof and wheels.
It does look like the grille has been tweaked a bit, too, with a new design that ditches the traditional Chrysler wings in favor of one with additional illumination.
Underneath this slightly different body is the same tech that Chrysler debuted at CES.
Parent company Stellantis' STLA SmartCockpit tech offers loads of connected services, including video chats, and it all runs on the STLA Brain Platform, a new electrical and software architecture that will underpin future vehicles.
The concept promises Level 3 (conditional) automated driving, which still requires a human take over in certain circumstances.
Under the body are two 201-horsepower electric motors, but it's designed to accommodate something beefier. Its battery permits an overall range of 400 miles.
The inside doesn't change things up much.
The top half of the interior is also painted black, with the formerly white lower half swapped out for a warmer gray.
And like the exterior, there are a number of interesting accents throughout.