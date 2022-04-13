/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept Paints It Black

A new coat of paint gives Chrysler's CES concept a second life for the 2022 New York Auto Show.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

See full bio
Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept front three quarters
1 of 21

Chrysler on Wednesday unveiled the Airflow Graphite Concept at the 2022 New York Auto Show.

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept front one eighth
2 of 21

Originally shown in January at CES, the Airflow is loaded with styling and technological cues that should give us a pretty good idea of what Chrysler intends to do in the era of electrification.  

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept side
3 of 21

The Airflow Graphite is now rocking a Galaxy Black paint job, featuring Cyprus copper accents on the window trim, wheels, panoramic roof and wheels.  

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept front end detail
4 of 21

It does look like the grille has been tweaked a bit, too, with a new design that ditches the traditional Chrysler wings in favor of one with additional illumination.  

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept detail of charging port
5 of 21

Underneath this slightly different body is the same tech that Chrysler debuted at CES.  

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept wheel detail
6 of 21

Parent company Stellantis' STLA SmartCockpit tech offers loads of connected services, including video chats, and it all runs on the STLA Brain Platform, a new electrical and software architecture that will underpin future vehicles.  

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept front three quarters
7 of 21

The concept promises Level 3 (conditional) automated driving, which still requires a human take over in certain circumstances.  

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept rear three quarters
8 of 21

Under the body are two 201-horsepower electric motors, but it's designed to accommodate something beefier. Its battery permits an overall range of 400 miles.  

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept interior
9 of 21

The inside doesn't change things up much.  

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept interior
10 of 21

The top half of the interior is also painted black, with the formerly white lower half swapped out for a warmer gray.  

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept start button
11 of 21

And like the exterior, there are a number of interesting accents throughout.  

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept
12 of 21
Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept
13 of 21
Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept
14 of 21
Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept
15 of 21
Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept
16 of 21
Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept
17 of 21
Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept
18 of 21
Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept
19 of 21
Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept
20 of 21
Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept
21 of 21

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

More Galleries

2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

38 Photos
2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

More Galleries

2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

30 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

85 Photos
2023 Hyundai Palisade Picks Up Some Key Upgrades

More Galleries

2023 Hyundai Palisade Picks Up Some Key Upgrades

71 Photos
2023 Toyota BZ4X Pushes the Design Envelope

More Galleries

2023 Toyota BZ4X Pushes the Design Envelope

52 Photos
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Adds Rugged Rock Creek Trim

More Galleries

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Adds Rugged Rock Creek Trim

38 Photos