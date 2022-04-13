2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

Subaru's mainstay SUV wagon gets more aggro looks and a raft of cabin- and safety-tech tweaks.
For 2023, the Subaru Outback has been revised with a bold new front end and more technology.
The model is due in dealers this fall.
The lifted wagon-like SUV's core powertrains and capabilities remain unchanged.
An updated Starlink infotainment system gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with a dedicated valet mode.
Roomy as it ever was. (That includes the cargo area, which offers up to 75.6 cubic feet of space.)
New LED head- and taillights are standard on the 2023 Outback.
A digital rearview mirror that projects a wide, unencumbered image from the rear camera is newly available.
Starlink's portrait-oriented 11.6-inch screen is the same size as before.
A new wide-angle mono camera joins EyeSight's existing stereo camera to provide enhanced detection of pedestrians and cyclists. It's available on the top Touring trim.
You can see the revised fender trims here, as well as the side of the revamped nose.
The rear end is essentially unchanged from last year's model.
The Subaru Outback shares its running gear with the Legacy sedan.
Models optioned with blind-spot monitor, lane-change assist and rear-cross-traffic alert also add automatic emergency steering for 2023.
The EyeSight-based accident-avoidance tech works at speeds below 50 mph.
Subaru's Lineartronic CVT is standard. The pulley-style transmission includes an eight-speed manual mode.
For 2023, the navigation system also gets What Three Words tech, which uses clever geolocation word strings to pinpoint locations anywhere -- on-road or off.
New for 2023, the mid-range Onyx trim will now also be available with the base naturally aspirated 2.5-liter flat four.
The front corners are this facelift's biggest visual change.
Subaru has yet to reveal pricing for this updated 2023 model.