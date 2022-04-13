/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

Subaru's mainstay SUV wagon gets more aggro looks and a raft of cabin- and safety-tech tweaks.

Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert

2023 Subaru Outback
1 of 19

For 2023, the Subaru Outback has been revised with a bold new front end and more technology.

2023 Subaru Outback
2 of 19

The model is due in dealers this fall.

2023 Subaru Outback
3 of 19

The lifted wagon-like SUV's core powertrains and capabilities remain unchanged. 

2023 Subaru Outback
4 of 19

An updated Starlink infotainment system gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with a dedicated valet mode.

2023 Subaru Outback
5 of 19

Roomy as it ever was. (That includes the cargo area, which offers up to 75.6 cubic feet of space.)

2023 Subaru Outback
6 of 19

New LED head- and taillights are standard on the 2023 Outback.

2023 Subaru Outback
7 of 19

A digital rearview mirror that projects a wide, unencumbered image from the rear camera is newly available.

2023 Subaru Outback
8 of 19

Starlink's portrait-oriented 11.6-inch screen is the same size as before.

2023 Subaru Outback
9 of 19

A new wide-angle mono camera joins EyeSight's existing stereo camera to provide enhanced detection of pedestrians and cyclists. It's available on the top Touring trim.

2023 Subaru Outback
10 of 19

You can see the revised fender trims here, as well as the side of the revamped nose.

2023 Subaru Outback
11 of 19

The rear end is essentially unchanged from last year's model.

2023 Subaru Outback
12 of 19

The Subaru Outback shares its running gear with the Legacy sedan.

2023 Subaru Outback
13 of 19

Models optioned with blind-spot monitor, lane-change assist and rear-cross-traffic alert also add automatic emergency steering for 2023.

2023 Subaru Outback
14 of 19

The EyeSight-based accident-avoidance tech works at speeds below 50 mph.

2023 Subaru Outback
15 of 19

Subaru's Lineartronic CVT is standard. The pulley-style transmission includes an eight-speed manual mode.

2023 Subaru Outback
16 of 19

For 2023, the navigation system also gets What Three Words tech, which uses clever geolocation word strings to pinpoint locations anywhere -- on-road or off.

2023 Subaru Outback
17 of 19

New for 2023, the mid-range Onyx trim will now also be available with the base naturally aspirated 2.5-liter flat four.

2023 Subaru Outback
18 of 19

The front corners are this facelift's biggest visual change.

2023 Subaru Outback
19 of 19

Subaru has yet to reveal pricing for this updated 2023 model. 

