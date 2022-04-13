Hyundai Ioniq 5 Takes the Cake at 2022 World Car Awards

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The New York Auto Show kicked off Wednesday with the announcement of the 2022 World Car Awards, and across several categories, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 took top honors. Hyundai's space-age-looking EV beat its kissin' cousin, the Kia EV6, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E for the overall World Car of the Year award. (Full disclosure: I'm a member of the WCA jury.)

This is the first year all of the World Car of the Year finalists were electric vehicles. This is in addition to a dedicated World Electric Car category, which the Ioniq 5 also won, besting the Audi E-Tron GT and Mercedes-Benz EQS.

The Ioniq 5 also won the World Car Design award, which makes sense, considering it looks rad as heck. In fact, across all of the World Car Awards, it was nearly a fully electric sweep, save for the World Urban Car. Here's a look at the other winners.

The World Car Awards are decided by a panel of 102 jurors from 33 countries. Recent World Car of the Year winners include the Volkswagen ID 4 in 2021, the Kia Telluride in 2020 and the Jaguar I-Pace in 2019.