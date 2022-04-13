2023 Kia Telluride Debuts With Fresh Face, New Off-Road Trims

Enlarge Image Kia

With its good looks, roomy cabin and long list of tech features, the Kia Telluride is one of our favorite three-row SUVs. Now, Kia's adding a bit more off-road credibility to its midsizer, along with a few other tweaks for the 2023 model year.

Debuting Wednesday at the New York Auto Show, the 2023 Kia Telluride adds new X-Line and X-Pro trims. The X-Line has an 0.4-inch higher ride height, resulting in very slightly improved approach and departure angles, as well as new roof rails, unique 20-inch wheels, revised traction control settings and a towing mode that alters the transmission's shift logic and incorporates trailer sway control.

The Telluride X-Pro offers a bit more off-road capability, thanks to its smaller 18-inch wheels and Continental all-terrain tires, in addition to the aforementioned increased ground clearance. The X-Pro also has a slightly higher tow rating: 5,500 pounds, versus 5,000 in the standard Telluride.

All 2023 Tellurides get restyled headlights and taillights, new bumpers, a new grille and different wheel designs. Inside, the dashboard is topped by a new curved housing that incorporates a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an optional 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. A new steering wheel and air vents round out the tweaked appearance.

The Telluride continues to use Kia's 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine with 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, and buyers can choose between front- and all-wheel-drive configurations. Traffic sign recognition is now standard, as is a more robust forward-collision avoidance system that works to detect oncoming vehicles when turning left at intersections.

Pricing for the 2023 Telluride isn't available just yet; we expect that to be released closer to the SUV's on-sale date. Look for the updated Telluride to hit Kia dealers in the coming months.