2023 Kia Telluride Debuts With Fresh Face, New Off-Road Trims

Kia's largest SUV gets a nice technology upgrade, too.

Steven Ewing
The redesigned headlights look great.

With its good looks, roomy cabin and long list of tech features, the Kia Telluride is one of our favorite three-row SUVs. Now, Kia's adding a bit more off-road credibility to its midsizer, along with a few other tweaks for the 2023 model year.

Debuting Wednesday at the New York Auto Show, the 2023 Kia Telluride adds new X-Line and X-Pro trims. The X-Line has an 0.4-inch higher ride height, resulting in very slightly improved approach and departure angles, as well as new roof rails, unique 20-inch wheels, revised traction control settings and a towing mode that alters the transmission's shift logic and incorporates trailer sway control.

The Telluride X-Pro offers a bit more off-road capability, thanks to its smaller 18-inch wheels and Continental all-terrain tires, in addition to the aforementioned increased ground clearance. The X-Pro also has a slightly higher tow rating: 5,500 pounds, versus 5,000 in the standard Telluride.

The new curved housing incorporates a pair of 12.3-inch displays.

All 2023 Tellurides get restyled headlights and taillights, new bumpers, a new grille and different wheel designs. Inside, the dashboard is topped by a new curved housing that incorporates a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an optional 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. A new steering wheel and air vents round out the tweaked appearance.

The Telluride continues to use Kia's 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine with 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, and buyers can choose between front- and all-wheel-drive configurations. Traffic sign recognition is now standard, as is a more robust forward-collision avoidance system that works to detect oncoming vehicles when turning left at intersections.

Pricing for the 2023 Telluride isn't available just yet; we expect that to be released closer to the SUV's on-sale date. Look for the updated Telluride to hit Kia dealers in the coming months.

