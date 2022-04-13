2023 Hyundai Palisade Refresh Rolls Into New York With New Looks and Tech

Enlarge Image Hyundai

About halfway through a car's life cycle, automakers roll out a midcycle refresh to zhush up the model with some new looks and a few new features. The 2023 Hyundai Palisade's rejuvenation doesn't introduce anything groundbreaking, but it's a thoughtful update that further loads out this three-row SUV with the stuff that families want.

Hyundai on Wednesday unveiled the 2023 Palisade at the New York Auto Show. While the Palisade was already on the blocky side of things, the refresh gives it even more hard-edged aesthetics. It's easiest to notice the changes in the new grille and headlights, which are more aggressive than before. But there are also some tweaks to both the front and rear bumpers, as well as some new wheel designs and autodimming side mirrors. Nothing wild here, but the Palisade definitely looks better with its new face.

Enlarge Image Hyundai

A few more things change inside the 2023 Palisade. The upper half of the dashboard gets a makeover that includes a full-width trim piece connecting the HVAC cents, as well as a new steering wheel and new navigation buttons for the infotainment system. The driver's seat gets a quasi-massage function that uses air bladders to help reduce driver fatigue. The second row picks up ventilation as an option, while the third row adds heating. A new rearview mirror can let the driver peek behind from the backup camera's point of view, in case there are too many physical objects between the driver and the rear glass.

Tech gets a major upgrade in the 2023 Hyundai Palisade. A new 12-inch infotainment display is available, offering 720p resolution and all the usual good stuff like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Hyundai has given the Palisade a Wi-Fi hotspot for the first time, in addition to upgraded USB-C ports and wireless charging that is boosted from 5 watts to 15. There's also a clever new feature called Digital Key 2 Touch, which lets drivers ditch the key and use an iPhone, Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy to operate the vehicle. Apple Wallet and Samsung Pass will let drivers share their keys with trusted friends and family, too.

On the safety front, Hyundai added rear side-impact airbags, but otherwise its complement of active and passive safety features remains the same. This includes remote parking assist, lane-keeping aid, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and hands-on lane holding. The Palisade also uses ultrasonic sensors to check for movement in the car after it's been locked, and the vehicle can alert the driver if it believes something (or someone) has been left behind by accident.

The 2023 Palisade's powertrain remains the same. Its 3.8-liter V6 puts out 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, which is routed through all four wheels by way of an eight-speed automatic transmission. A new Tow Mode will hold lower gears for longer and shift less often, which should improve how it feels when hauling heavy stuff.

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade will reach dealerships this summer, and pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date.