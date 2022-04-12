Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Offers the Best of Both Worlds

Huracan STO engineering without the over-the-top aero? We're sold.
This is Lamborghini's latest Huracan.
It's called the Tecnica, and it debuts at the 2022 New York Auto Show.
Like other Huracans, this one has a V10.
The seats are supportive and lined in leather.
The car's controls are all about business.
The Tecnica has a slightly different front fascia.
It's effectively a toned-down version of the Huracan STO.
That means it has rear-wheel drive and rear-axle steering.
Accelerating to 62 mph takes 3.2 seconds.
