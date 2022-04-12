/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Offers the Best of Both Worlds

Huracan STO engineering without the over-the-top aero? We're sold.

Steven Ewing
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
This is Lamborghini's latest Huracan.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
It's called the Tecnica, and it debuts at the 2022 New York Auto Show.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
Like other Huracans, this one has a V10.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
The seats are supportive and lined in leather.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
The car's controls are all about business.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
The Tecnica has a slightly different front fascia.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
It's effectively a toned-down version of the Huracan STO.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
That means it has rear-wheel drive and rear-axle steering.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
Accelerating to 62 mph takes 3.2 seconds.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
Keep scrolling for more photos of Lambo's latest.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
