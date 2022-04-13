Genesis' Speedium Coupe Concept Is the Evolution of X

This new take on the Genesis X concept previews future EV designs.
This is Genesis' stunning X Speedium Coupe concept.
It's essentially a shooting brake version of last year's X coupe concept.
Its design will influence future production EVs from Genesis.
There's no grille, but the headlights wrap around to form a crest shape.
The roofline is amazing.
We love the boxed flares.
That's a lot of light.
The name Speedium comes from a race track in South Korea.
There's a chance the X will go into production.
