Genesis' Speedium Coupe Concept Is the Evolution of X

This new take on the Genesis X concept previews future EV designs.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Genesis X Speedium Concept
This is Genesis' stunning X Speedium Coupe concept.

Genesis X Speedium Concept
It's essentially a shooting brake version of last year's X coupe concept.

Genesis X Speedium Concept
Its design will influence future production EVs from Genesis.

Genesis X Speedium Concept
There's no grille, but the headlights wrap around to form a crest shape.

Genesis X Speedium Concept
The roofline is amazing.

Genesis X Speedium Concept
We love the boxed flares.

Genesis X Speedium Concept
That's a lot of light.

Genesis X Speedium Concept
The name Speedium comes from a race track in South Korea.

Genesis X Speedium Concept
There's a chance the X will go into production.

Genesis X Speedium Concept
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more photos of the X Speedium concept.

Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium Concept
Genesis X Speedium concept
Genesis X Speedium concept
Genesis X Speedium concept
Genesis X Speedium concept
Genesis X Speedium concept
Genesis X Speedium concept
