Best Black Friday 2017 deals for smartphones

Head over to a Microsoft retail store to nab unlocked versions of the Galaxy S8 for $575 and S8 Plus for $675. That's $150 off, respectively. These versions pick up software like the Cortana assistant and Microsoft launcher app that includes Word, Excel, One Note, and Outlook.
The LG V30 is a legitimately great phone that unfortunately falls in the Note 8 and iPhone X's shadow.
LG bundle deal: Get a $400 rebate when you buy the V30 or V30 Plus from LG's site, when you buy a second LG product, like a pair of headphones, an air purifier, TV or washer. The promotion runs from Nov. 16 through Dec. 2; you can fill up on all the details starting Nov. 16.
This great midprice phone lets you snap on magnetic accessories to the back. Best Buy and Verizon are teaming up to offer the Moto Z2 Play for $8 per month, saving you $216 overall. Offer valid from Nov. 23 to 25.
When it first came out, the iPhone 6 set the bar for what Apple's phone should be. Two years on, it lacks some of the iPhone's newest features, but still brings solid midrange features and Apple's ecosystem.
Walmart: $199, save $200. 32GB, space gray. Service through Straight Talk.
It may not have the Samsung or LG name, but the is a thoroughbred, especially when it comes to super slow-motion video. There are a few trade-offs, but for $599 at Best Buy, which is $100 off this unlocked phone, you may be able to cope.
We called the Huawei Mate 9 the perfect phone to buy as an alternative to Samsung's recalled Galaxy Note 7. A year on, it's still a good buy, especially for $100 off Best Buy's asking price of the unlocked Android handset.