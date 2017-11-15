Best Black Friday 2017 deals for smartphones

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8 Plus for $300 less

Samsung's unlocked Note 8, S8, S8 Plus promo

Microsoft's S8 and S8 Plus prices

iPhone 8, 8 Plus: $250 Target gift card

LG V30 deals

LG G6 for $360 on Sprint

Moto Z2 Play for $8 a month

iPhone SE, starting at $100

Samsung Galaxy J3 for $40 and under

iPhone 6 for $200

Save $75 on Moto G5 Plus

Huawei Honor 6X for $150

Samsung Galaxy S7

Moto E4 and E4 Plus

Sony Xperia XZ Premium for $100 off

Huawei Mate 9 for $400

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Alcatel Idol 4S for $169

ZTE flip phone for $10

More Black Friday deals

Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a phone -- if you can find the right deal. And if the phone you want is in stock -- doorbusters tend to sell out quickly. 

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals we're seeing right now. Check back; it updates often.

$950.00
Target: Free $300 gift card ￼with qualified activation of Note 8, S8 or S8 Plus, on Verizon, AT&T or Sprint. Only in stores with a Target Tech section. Sales start Nov. 22.

Best Buy: Save $300 on Note 8, S8 or S8 Plus on Verizon or Sprint (including coral blue and deep sea blue). Valid Nov. 23-25.

$950.00
Starting Nov. 19: Get up to $300 off toward a new, unlocked Note 8, S8 or S8 Plus with a phone trade-in.

Starting Nov. 23: The same, but with up to $400 off.

Buy them from Samsung.com.

$750.00
Head over to a Microsoft retail store to nab unlocked versions of the Galaxy S8 for $575 and S8 Plus for $675. That's $150 off, respectively. These versions pick up software like the Cortana assistant and Microsoft launcher app that includes Word, Excel, One Note, and Outlook.

The sale starts Nov. 23.

$850.00
If you wander into a Target store with a dedicated Target Tech section, you'll be able to nab a $250 gift card ￼when you buy an The status quo upgrade or 8 Plus with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint service.

The deals start Nov. 22.

$799.00
The LG V30 is a legitimately great phone that unfortunately falls in the Note 8 and iPhone X's shadow. 

LG bundle deal: Get a $400 rebate when you buy the V30 or V30 Plus from LG's site, when you buy a second LG product, like a pair of headphones, an air purifier, TV or washer. The promotion runs from Nov. 16 through Dec. 2; you can fill up on all the details starting Nov. 16.

Sprint and Best Buy promise you LG's likable, all-screen G6 for $5 per, a $360 savings. Prices are valid from Nov. 23 through 25.

$519.99
This great midprice phone lets you snap on magnetic accessories to the back. Best Buy and Verizon are teaming up to offer the Moto Z2 Play for $8 per month, saving you $216 overall. Offer valid from Nov. 23 to 25.

$545.00
Apple's budget buy, the iPhone SE is a no-nonsense, pocket-friendly Diet iPhone that's fast enough and good enough to take decent photos and do all the essentials.

Walmart: $129 (save $70), gray and gold, 32GB, Straight Talk Wireless

Target: $99.99 (save $60), 32GB, Total Wireless

$399.99
The Samsung Galaxy J3 is an entry-level Android device with some likable specs and a removable battery. Holiday deals make it a smart buy for first-timers.

Target: $39.99, save $60. Service from TracFone.

Best Buy: $29.99 from Total Wireless (save $50) or $29.99 from Simple Wireless (save $50) or $49.99 through TracFone (save $50).

$179.99
When it first came out, the iPhone 6 set the bar for what Apple's phone should be. Two years on, it lacks some of the iPhone's newest features, but still brings solid midrange features and Apple's ecosystem.

Walmart: $199, save $200. 32GB, space gray. Service through Straight Talk.

$199.00
The Moto G5 Plus is our favorite budget phone, delivering some serious bang for the buck in style, performance, features and speed.

Best Buy is selling it for $224.99, which is $75 off.

$229.99
A reliable budget handset, Best Buy drops the Huawei Honor 6X price by $50 to $150.

Walmart: Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB Prepaid Smartphone, Black $499.00, save $100

$950.00
The champ in low-cost phones that punch above their weight, Best Buy has gathered the Moto E4 and E4 Plus into its Black Friday ring

Moto E4: $50 through Virgin Mobile (saves $50)

Moto E4 Plus: $99.99 through Verizon (saves $30)

$129.99
It may not have the Samsung or LG name, but the  is a thoroughbred, especially when it comes to super slow-motion video. There are a few trade-offs, but for $599 at Best Buy, which is $100 off this unlocked phone, you may be able to cope. 

We called the Huawei Mate 9 the perfect phone to buy as an alternative to Samsung's recalled Galaxy Note 7. A year on, it's still a good buy, especially for $100 off Best Buy's asking price of the unlocked Android handset.

$547.99
This Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra deal from Best Buy gives you a 23-megapixel rear camera and a 6-inch display for $299.99 (save $100).

$950.00
A good, simple Android phone with a customizable button makes the Idol 4S a value buy at $169, $301 off the usual asking price.

Buy it from Microsoft stores starting Nov. 23.

$275.00
Don't look for any surprises with a $10 flip phone because, hey, it's $10. But you also save $10 on this basic prepaid handset from Walmart. Service through TracFone, air time sold separately.

$950.00
Black Friday deals: See every Black Friday 2017 deal we've found so far

Holiday Gift GuideCNET's full gift guide, including dozens of products priced under $25, $50 and $100

$950.00
