If you're an iPhone owner and you're thinking about getting a smartwatch, you have to at least consider the Apple Watch. Sure, it's crazy expensive, and there are affordable alternatives like the Amazfit Bip (currently on sale for just $67.49).

Thankfully, the Apple Watch does occasionally go on sale, dipping from crazy expensive to I-can-maybe-swing-that.

Today, for example, and while supplies last (I suspect they won't last long), Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) for $229 shipped. I saw it selling for $199 on Black Friday, but that was for the smaller 38mm model.

This is the noncellular version, and it appears to be available only with the silver aluminum case and white sport band. (Don't like white? You can get all manner of replacement bands for dirt cheap. Check out a full range of great cheap accessories for your Apple Watch.)

Why pay extra for this over something like the Bip? For starters, the Series 3 is waterproof, and therefore swimmer-friendly. It can store music and stream it to your headphones, no phone required. It supports two-way communication, meaning you can respond to text messages with just a few taps or even have a voice conversation (phone required).

In other words, it's just a much more advanced piece of hardware. Given that it would cost you at least $30 more if purchased elsewhere, this is a sale worth considering.

