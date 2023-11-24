X

Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: More Than 100 of the Best Black Friday Deals

Black Friday is here at last, and thousands of deals are up for grabs. Here are the ones worth buying, according to our experts.

Updated Nov. 24, 2023 6:43 a.m. PT

avatar
Written by  Adam Oram
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
16171819202122232425+
Years of Experience
14151617181920212223
Hands-on Product Reviewers
6,0007,0008,0009,00010,00011,00012,00013,00014,00015,000
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

After weeks of anticipation, Black Friday is here. And whether you're doing some early gift shopping, or bargain hunting for yourself, there are thousands of incredible deals out there on all kinds of tech, kitchen gadgets, fitness gear and even some daily essentials. So no matter what you're shopping for, there's a good chance you'll find it for less at major retailers like AmazonBest BuyTarget and Walmart right now. 

This year's sales have brought some new all-time low prices on top tech, including $80 off the second-gen AirPods Pro and $100 off the 10th-gen iPad. Plus, there are some rare savings on PS5 console bundles where you can score popular games, such as Spider-Man 2, for free. While prices may dip a bit more by Cyber Monday or even in December, procrastinating may mean stock runs out or there are no bundled games. 

With so many offers out there, finding the real bargains can be a challenge on Black Friday, but CNET is here to help. Our dedicated team of more than a dozen shopping experts is sorting through all the best offers, so you can rest assured that the deals you need to see are presented below. We're keeping this post updated all day to ensure you have the best buys at your fingertips. 

Our absolute favorite Black Friday deals

These are the deals you need to see, with a particular emphasis on highly rated products reviewed by CNET staff. 

Roku Express 4K Plus: $25

The Roku Express 4K Plus is our overall favorite streaming device of 2023, and right now you can pick it up for just $25 -- only a $1 more than the all-time low price. It supports 4K content and comes with Roku's voice remote for easy hands-free control. 

Details
Save $15
$25 at Amazon

TCL 65-inch QM8 Series QLED 4K TV: $898

The TCL QM8 has an ultra HD QLED mini-LED display, a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR Ultra support for smooth performance, vibrant colors and stunning contrast -- making it our overall favorite TV of 2023. Prices start at just $898 for the 65-inch model, which is over $400 off the list price (though the discount isn't being shown at Amazon), with other sizes available for as much as $900 off. 

Details
Save $400
$898 at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex: $119

Bose's top-notch SoundLink Flex has earned the overall top spot on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2023 thanks to its durable build, punchy bass and overall impressive sound. It boasts an IP67 waterproof rating, 12-hour battery life and you can grab all four colors for 20% off right now

Details
Save $30
$119 at Amazon

PS5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499

This bundle deal includes the new slim version of the PlayStation 5, as well as a digital copy of Insomniac's Spider-Man 2. The console lists for $500 on its own, so with this bundle offer, you're essentially getting the game (a $70 value) for free.

This same offer is also available on a bundle that includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 instead.

Details
Save $71
$499 at Amazon

Meta Quest 2: $249

The Meta Quest 2 may be a generation old, but it's still one of our favorite headsets of 2023 and the most affordable way to jump into the world of VR. Right now you can snag both the 128GB and 256GB model for $51 off at Amazon, and you'll get $50 in free Amazon digital credit when you use the promo code META50 at checkout. 

Details
Save $51 + $50 Amazon credit
$249 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning): $169

Sure to be one of Black Friday's most popular deals, Walmart is offering Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for just $169. Sure, these are the Lightning-equipped model, not the new USB-C version, but they are essentially the same otherwise and can still be charged up wirelessly. 

Details
Save $80
$169 at Walmart

Windows 11 Pro: $23

Whether you're building your own PC or want to upgrade your current computer by installing Windows 11 Pro, this is a solid deal. 

Details
Save $177
$23 at StackSocial

Keurig K-Slim: $70

This single-serve brewer makes it easy to get your morning pick-me-up in just minutes. It can brew 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups, and it's just 5 inches wide, making it a great option for dorm rooms, offices or crowded countertops.

Details
Save $60
$70 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo bundles: From $18

Black Friday is always a good time to save on Amazon devices, and these Echo deals and bundles make fleshing out your smart home even more affordable. Smart speakers start at just $18 with free smart bulbs thrown in. 

Details
Up to 71% off
See at Amazon

Black Friday deals under $25

A Roku streaming device and remote against a blue/purple background.
Roku/CNET

See more: Black Friday Deals Under $25

Black Friday tech deals

apple-watch-ultra-2
Apple/CNET

Black Friday everyday essential deals

snugpad-wool-dryer-balls
SnugPad/CNET

Black Friday home and kitchen deals

A white Lomi electric composter against an orange background.
Lomi/CNET

See more: Black Friday Air Fryer Deals

Black Friday health and fitness deals 

original-peleton-bike-bf
Peleton/CNET

See more: Black Friday Fitness Deals

Black Friday TV deals

The 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is displayed against a yellow background.
Amazon/CNET

See more: Black Friday TV Deals

Black Friday laptop deals

m1-macbook-air
Apple/CNET

See more: Black Friday Laptop Deals

Black Friday phone deals

samsung-galaxy-z-fold-5
Samsung/CNET

See more: Black Friday Phone Deals

Black Friday headphone deals

bose-quietcomfort-45
Bose/CNET

See more: Black Friday Headphone Deals

Black Friday gaming deals

switch-mario-kart-8-bundle
Nintendo/CNET

See more: Black Friday PS5 Deals and Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals

Black Friday digital and streaming deals

The Hulu logo is displayed against a black background.
Hulu/CNET
See at

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers. 

Show expert take Show less