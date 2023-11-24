Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: More Than 100 of the Best Black Friday Deals

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise.

After weeks of anticipation, Black Friday is here. And whether you're doing some early gift shopping, or bargain hunting for yourself, there are thousands of incredible deals out there on all kinds of tech, kitchen gadgets, fitness gear and even some daily essentials. So no matter what you're shopping for, there's a good chance you'll find it for less at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart right now.

This year's sales have brought some new all-time low prices on top tech, including $80 off the second-gen AirPods Pro and $100 off the 10th-gen iPad. Plus, there are some rare savings on PS5 console bundles where you can score popular games, such as Spider-Man 2, for free. While prices may dip a bit more by Cyber Monday or even in December, procrastinating may mean stock runs out or there are no bundled games.

With so many offers out there, finding the real bargains can be a challenge on Black Friday, but CNET is here to help. Our dedicated team of more than a dozen shopping experts is sorting through all the best offers, so you can rest assured that the deals you need to see are presented below. We're keeping this post updated all day to ensure you have the best buys at your fingertips.