Apple's iPhone 12 launch event is today: Here's how to watch it live

Ah, October. Leaves turning brown, air getting chillier, pumpkins getting spicier -- or whatever. And now, Apple's new iPhone is almost here. That's right, the company's next-generation phone, likely called the iPhone 12, is expected to launch during an online-only event today. We're expecting to see a new boxier iPad Pro-inspired look, faster processing chips and 5G wireless technology. Here's what we've heard so far about the iPhone 12's price and release date, and a few features on our iPhone 12 wish list that Apple should steal from Samsung.

The new iPhone is the smartphone Apple fans and industry watchers alike have been waiting a while to see. It's the first major revamp of the iPhone's design since 2017, when Apple introduced its $1,000 iPhone X, with its new face unlocking design and better screen technology. One survey from Decluttr, a device recycler and reseller, found that a "staggering" 53% of respondents plan to buy this year's iPhone, touching off what analysts call a "supercycle" of phone upgrades.

"We believe iPhone 12 represents the most significant product cycle for Cook & Co. since iPhone 6 in 2014 and will be another defining chapter in the Apple growth story looking ahead despite a softer consumer spending environment," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in an Oct. 6 note to investors. He called this launch a "once in a decade" event for Apple.

All told, Apple's event promises to be interesting. It's the third such big product announcements Apple's made during the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 35.6 million people worldwide and killed more than 1 million.

Apple's event will also overlap with Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event, which is being held on Oct. 13 and 14. Amazon typically holds its annual shopping holiday during the summer months, but like everything else, the coronavirus appeared to throw off those plans too.

While the iPhone will be a key product we see at Apple's event this year, and likely what most people focus their attention on, the company's expected to have other devices to show off. Those include new Apple-branded over-ear headphones called the AirPods Studio, potential updates for the $299 HomePod speaker, a potential "iPhone Mini" that sits somewhere the $399 iPhone SE and $699 iPhone 11 and maybe, potentially, even Apple's long-rumored AirTags beacons to find your lost keys, among other things.

Apple's online-only event follows the company's last announcements in September for its newest iPads, Apple Watches and Apple One subscription service.

When is the Apple event?

Apple's online-only event will be held on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. PT, which is 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST and 4 a.m. AEDT on Oct. 14 (sorry, Australia).

Where can I watch Apple's livestream?

You'll be able to stream Apple's event straight from the company's website.

What we can expect, besides the iPhone 12 launch?

Apple's digital events are fast paced and slickly produced. And there's at least one or two jokes they throw in to keep you entertained.