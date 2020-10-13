iPhone 12's display is protected by 'ceramic shield' glass

Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

Apple revealed its redesigned, 5G-capable iPhone 12, its Mini variant and Pro models during Tuesday's event, and highlighted their 'ceramic shield' protection. It's basically Apple's version of the Gorilla Glass Victus used by Samsung.

It's "tougher than any smartphone glass" and "makes iPhone more durable than ever," with four times better drop performance -- it's four times less likely to crack if (when) you drop it, according to Apple.

The flagship iPhone 12 will retail for $799, the iPhone 12 Mini will cost $699.

