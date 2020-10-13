CNET también está disponible en español.

iPhone 12's display is protected by 'ceramic shield' glass

Apple touted its 5G iPhones' version of Gorilla Glass Victus during Tuesday's event.

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple revealed its redesigned, 5G-capable iPhone 12, its Mini variant and Pro models during Tuesday's event, and highlighted their 'ceramic shield' protection. It's basically Apple's version of the Gorilla Glass Victus used by Samsung.

It's "tougher than any smartphone glass" and "makes iPhone more durable than ever," with four times better drop performance -- it's four times less likely to crack if (when) you drop it, according to Apple.

The flagship iPhone 12 will retail for $799, the iPhone 12 Mini will cost $699.

