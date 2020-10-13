Apple debuts HomePod Mini smart speaker

Apple

Apple Event

Apple unveiled a brand HomePod Mini smart speaker today, giving it a brand new piece of hardware to pit against Amazon, Google, and others in the race to bring voice control into our homes. Powered by Apple's Siri voice assistant, the HomePod Mini is smaller than the original 2018 model.

With Google also expected to launch a new smart speaker this holiday season, Apple's new speaker aims to convince consumers to consider an alternative to the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-based alternatives that currently dominate the segment. The sphere-like device features a familiar mesh covering, along with a touch surface with controls on its flat top for volume, play and pause.

The device is priced at $99 and can be ordered on November 6. It will start shipping November 16. The lower price sets it apart from the original HomePod, which is priced $299 (though it can often be found discounted to $199). Amazon and Google have smart speakers in that lofty price range as well, but most of their market share comes from speakers in the $50 price range. That high price is one of the factors that has limited sales for HomePod, making it harder for Apple to gain a foothold for Siri as a household voice assistant.

To justify the price, Apple pitched the original HomePod as a high-end shelf speaker. The first HomePod largely delivered on that promise, but that positioning also helped shield Siri from too much scrutiny as a conversational voice assistant next to the superior Alexa and Google Assistant.

Apple focused on the device's privacy features, which will mirror the way Apple configures the original HomePod.