iPhone 12: When, where and how to preorder Apple's 4 new phones

After months of leaks and rumors, we now know all there is to know about Apple's iPhone 12 lineup. There are a total of four models -- the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, revealed in today's Apple event. All four phones have 5G connectivity, OLED displays (a first for the non-Pro models) and improved cameras.
Apple will open preorders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro on Friday, Oct. 16 with orders arriving Friday, Oct. 23.
That means if you want the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll have to wait until Nov. 6 to order it, and then Nov. 13 when they start shipping.
But, from what we saw during the announcement, if you're set on either of those models, the wait will be worth it. Below you'll find everything you need to know about getting the iPhone 12 model you want in your hands on its respective launch day.
iPhone 12 Pricing
|
|64GB
|128GB
|256GB
|512GB
|iPhone 12 Mini
|$699
|$749
|$849
|N/A
|iPhone 12
|$799
|$849
|$949
|N/A
|iPhone 12 Pro
|N/A
|$999
|$1,099
|$1,299
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|N/A
|$1,099
|$1,199
|$1,399
When can I buy the iPhone 12?
This year, Apple is staggering the release of all the iPhone 12 models. That means the timing of preorders will be based on the model you want.
- iPhone 12 Mini: Nov. 6 preorders, Nov 13 availability
- iPhone 12: Oct. 16 preorders, Oct. 23 availability
- iPhone 12 Pro: Oct. 16 preorders, Oct. 23 availability
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: Nov. 6 preorders, Nov 13 availability
Unless otherwise noted below, all US carriers and retailers will begin preorders and deliveries at the same time.
What colors does the iPhone 12 come in?
- iPhone 12 Mini: Black, red, white, green, blue
- iPhone 12: Black, red, white, green, blue
- iPhone 12 Pro: Gold, silver, graphite, blue
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: Gold, silver, graphite, blue
How much does the iPhone 12 cost?
iPhone 12 Mini
The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the lot, with a 5.4-inch display. It's also the least expensive model.
- 64GB: $699
- 128GB $749
- 256GB: $849
Order from Apple | AT&T | Verizon
iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen and two rear-facing cameras. It's the smallest 5G-capable phone available, according to Apple.
- 64GB: $799
- 128GB $849
- 256GB: $949
Order from Apple | AT&T | Verizon
iPhone 12 Pro
The iPhone 12 Pro also has a screen size of 6.1 inches, but it has a stainless steel housing, three rear-facing cameras and a lidar sensor for improved AR functions.
- 128GB: $999
- 256GB: $1,099
- 512GB: $1,199
Order from Apple | AT&T | Verizon
iPhone 12 Pro Max
The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen, the largest ever in an iPhone. Like the smaller version, the Pro Max also has three rear-facing cameras, and a lidar sensor for improved AR.
- 128GB: $1,099
- 256GB: $1,199
- 512GB: $1,399
Order from Apple | AT&T | Verizon
Apple and retailers
If you're already part of the iPhone Upgrade Program, you'll need to go through Apple to get the iPhone 12. Download and install the Apple Store app on your iPhone to speed up the process and verify that you've made enough payments on your current phone to satisfy the upgrade requirements.
Wireless carriers
Buying the new iPhone through a wireless carrier can have the added benefit of deals and promotions, but often the deals require you to switch carriers or add lines to your account.
AT&T
New or existing AT&T customers can get a free iPhone 12 by trading in an iPhone 8 or newer, and sign up for one of AT&T's new unlimited plans.
Verizon Wireless
Verizon announced it was expanding its 5G network nationwide, and alongside that running a promotion for the iPhone 12 includes a free phone with the trade-in of "select" phones and signing up for a "select" unlimited plan when you switch to the carrier. Existing customers can sign up to pay $15 a month under the same promotion.
We will continue to update this post as more carriers and retailers announce their plans.
Discuss: iPhone 12: When, where and how to preorder Apple's 4 new phones
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.