iPhone 12: When, where and how to preorder Apple's 4 new phones

After months of leaks and rumors, we now know all there is to know about Apple's iPhone 12 lineup. There are a total of four models -- the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, revealed in today's Apple event. All four phones have 5G connectivity, OLED displays (a first for the non-Pro models) and improved cameras.

Apple will open preorders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro on Friday, Oct. 16 with orders arriving Friday, Oct. 23.

That means if you want the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll have to wait until Nov. 6 to order it, and then Nov. 13 when they start shipping.

But, from what we saw during the announcement, if you're set on either of those models, the wait will be worth it. Below you'll find everything you need to know about getting the iPhone 12 model you want in your hands on its respective launch day.

iPhone 12 Pricing

64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 12 Mini $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 12 $799 $849 $949 N/A iPhone 12 Pro N/A $999 $1,099 $1,299 iPhone 12 Pro Max N/A $1,099 $1,199 $1,399

When can I buy the iPhone 12?

This year, Apple is staggering the release of all the iPhone 12 models. That means the timing of preorders will be based on the model you want.

iPhone 12 Mini: Nov. 6 preorders, Nov 13 availability

iPhone 12: Oct. 16 preorders, Oct. 23 availability

iPhone 12 Pro: Oct. 16 preorders, Oct. 23 availability

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Nov. 6 preorders, Nov 13 availability

Unless otherwise noted below, all US carriers and retailers will begin preorders and deliveries at the same time.

What colors does the iPhone 12 come in?

iPhone 12 Mini: Black, red, white, green, blue

iPhone 12: Black, red, white, green, blue

iPhone 12 Pro: Gold, silver, graphite, blue

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Gold, silver, graphite, blue

How much does the iPhone 12 cost?

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the lot, with a 5.4-inch display. It's also the least expensive model.

64GB: $699

128GB $749

256GB: $849

Order from Apple | AT&T | Verizon

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen and two rear-facing cameras. It's the smallest 5G-capable phone available, according to Apple.

64GB: $799

128GB $849

256GB: $949

Order from Apple | AT&T | Verizon

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro also has a screen size of 6.1 inches, but it has a stainless steel housing, three rear-facing cameras and a lidar sensor for improved AR functions.

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,099

512GB: $1,199

Order from Apple | AT&T | Verizon

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen, the largest ever in an iPhone. Like the smaller version, the Pro Max also has three rear-facing cameras, and a lidar sensor for improved AR.

128GB: $1,099

256GB: $1,199

512GB: $1,399

Order from Apple | AT&T | Verizon

Apple and retailers

If you're already part of the iPhone Upgrade Program, you'll need to go through Apple to get the iPhone 12. Download and install the Apple Store app on your iPhone to speed up the process and verify that you've made enough payments on your current phone to satisfy the upgrade requirements.

Wireless carriers

Buying the new iPhone through a wireless carrier can have the added benefit of deals and promotions, but often the deals require you to switch carriers or add lines to your account.

AT&T

New or existing AT&T customers can get a free iPhone 12 by trading in an iPhone 8 or newer, and sign up for one of AT&T's new unlimited plans.

Verizon Wireless

Verizon announced it was expanding its 5G network nationwide, and alongside that running a promotion for the iPhone 12 includes a free phone with the trade-in of "select" phones and signing up for a "select" unlimited plan when you switch to the carrier. Existing customers can sign up to pay $15 a month under the same promotion.

We will continue to update this post as more carriers and retailers announce their plans.