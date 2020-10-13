iPhone 12 specs vs. iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

After a month-long delay due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Apple finally announced its latest family of iPhones during a virtual online event today. They include the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro, and all feature 5G connectivity, a magnetic backing branded as MagSafe that can attach to a number of accessories and a new ceramic display that promises to be more durable.
With so many devices, it can get a little confusing about what makes these handsets different from each other. In general, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are the two most affordable phones in the lineup and have dual rear cameras. The two Pro models are the highest-end and priciest iPhones. In addition to a third telephoto camera, they also have a LiDar scanner for modeling and object detection.
For a full rundown on the iPhone 12, take a look at the chart below, where you can see their specs side-by-side. And for more information on all of the iPhone news today, check out CNET's full coverage of Apple's event.
iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max specs
|
|Apple iPhone 12
|Apple iPhone 12 Mini
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro
|Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels
|5.4-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels
|6.7-inch OLED; 2,778x1,284 pixels
|Pixel density
|460ppi
|476ppi
|460ppi
|458ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 in.
|5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 in.
|5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 in.
|6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 in.
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm
|131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm
|160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm
|Weight (ounces, grams)
|5.78 oz.; 164g
|4.76 oz.; 135g
|6.66 oz.; 189g
|8.03 oz.; 228g
|Mobile software
|iOS 14
|iOS 14
|iOS 14
|iOS 14
|Camera
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Apple Bionic 14
|Apple Bionic 14
|Apple Bionic 14
|Apple Bionic 14
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|RAM
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Battery
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 17 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 17 hours of video playback
|Fingerprint sensor
|No (FaceID)
|No (FaceID)
|No (FaceID)
|No (FaceID)
|Connector
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|LiDAR scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|LiDAR scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$829 (64GB), $879 (128GB), $979 (256GB)
|$729 (64GB), $779 (128GB), $879 (256GB)
|$999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB)
|$1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£799 (64GB), £849 (128GB), £949 (256GB)
|£699 (64GB), £749 (128GB), £849 (256GB)
|£999 (128GB), £1,099 (256GB), £1,299 (512GB)
|£1,099 (128GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB), AU$1,599 (256GB)
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB)
|AU$1,699 (128GB), AU$1,869 (256GB), AU$2,219 (512GB)
|AU$1,849 (128GB), AU$2,019 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)
