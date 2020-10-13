Jason Hiner/CNET

Apple Event

Apple at its Oct. 13 virtual product launch event, announced that League of Legends: Wild Rift coming to iPhone 12. Developers at Riot Games describe "wicked fast speeds" with the iPhone 12's new 5G capabilities and A14 Bionic chip.

League of Legends is considered to be one of the most popular PC games in the world. Wild Rift is the mobile specific version of the larger game.