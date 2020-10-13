CNET también está disponible en español.

League of Legends: Wild Rift coming to iPhone 12

Apple says 5G will take the game to new levels.

league-of-legends

League of Legends: Wild Rift looks pretty good on the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 screen. 

 Jason Hiner/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple at its Oct. 13 virtual product launch event, announced that League of Legends: Wild Rift coming to iPhone 12. Developers at Riot Games describe "wicked fast speeds" with the iPhone 12's new 5G capabilities and A14 Bionic chip. 

League of Legends is considered to be one of the most popular PC games in the world. Wild Rift is the mobile specific version of the larger game. 

