iPhone 12 Mini has flagship features, and it'll fit in the palm of your hand

Apple Event

Apple unveiled on Tuesday the iPhone 12 Mini, a new member of its flagship iPhone family that's smaller and less expensive than its siblings.

The Mini is a new variant in the growing iPhone product line, which in the last few years has added the Pro and Max monikers to better differentiate the options. Apple has been steadily expanding its core iPhone franchise to address a wider variety of consumers, from the enthusiast with loads of disposable income to someone looking for a more budget-friendly choice.

The iPhone 12 Mini could prove to be a popular option during the coronavirus pandemic, a time when millions of Americans are out of work and the uncertainty of the economy has fewer people willing to spend nearly $1,000 on a new phone.

While this is a first for the iPhone line, Apple has previously used the Mini name for its iPad Mini, Mac Mini and, when they were still popular, the iPod Mini.

The appeal of the iPhone 12 Mini is its compact size that still manages to pack-in much of the functionality of its bigger iPhone 12 siblings.

At $699, it's priced $100 less than the iPhone 12, which is bigger with a 6.1-inch display. This should make it a hit among value-oriented consumers, who can get much of the same functionality of a new iPhone 12, including 5G, an OLED display and a faster processor, without the hefty price tag. What's more the compact size is a design that slips easily into your pocket.