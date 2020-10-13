Apple's iPhone 12 nixes the EarPods and power adapter

Screenshot by Queenie Wong/CNET

Apple said Tuesday that the iPhone 12 will no longer include wired earbuds or a power adapter, a move that helps the smartphone maker offset the costs of creating its first 5G-enabled smartphone.

Instead, iPhone users will have to buy EarPods and the USB power adapter separately. Apple said that removing the products from the box will be better for the environment. Apple wants to be 100% carbon neutral for its supply chain and products by 2030. Many customers also already have the EarPods and power adapter. EarPods currently costs $29 and an Apple power adapter costs $20. Users also have other power adapter they can buy to charge their phones.

Cutting down on wired earbuds and a power adapter also helps Apple keep down the cost of the iPhone. The company Apple's iPhone 12 will cost $799, which is more than the $699 iPhone 11. It could also entice more people to purchase Apple's wireless headphones. AirPods cost $159.

Apple executives unveiled the latest iPhone during a virtual event on Tuesday. The revamped design and faster data speeds could entice people to purchase a new smartphone during the coronavirus pandemic. A "staggering" 53% of respondents plan to buy this year's iPhone, according to a survey by electronics reseller Decluttr.

CNET's Ian Sherr contributed to this report.