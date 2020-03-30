The Late Late Show

Monday night, James Cordon will host a primetime special episode of The Late Late Show Starring James Corden, called Homefest. The special will feature musicians livestreaming from their own homes around the world in hopes of lifting fans' spirits and encouraging them to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Corden will air the special from his garage, with guests including Billie Eilish, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, David Blaine and Ben Platt.

"Shooting from James' garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now," The Late Late Show Executive Producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said in a statement.

In addition to encouraging viewers to follow CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the show will raise money for the nonprofit Feed the Children and The CDC Foundation. Each dollar donated to Feed the Children will provide $7 worth of food and essentials to struggling children and families. The CDC Foundation is a nonprofit that helps meet needs that arise during emergencies that the federally funded CDC cannot cover.

The show airs on CBS at 10 p.m. ET and PT, will be available for streaming on CBS All Access, the network's streaming platform. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.) If you're a cord-cutter or don't have cable, you can livestream The Late Late Show with James Corden on Fubo TV (free trial). If you have an active subscription to Hulu + Live TV, you can watch the special via the CBS livestream provided by the service. You can also watch Homefest online if you're a YouTube TV, or AT&T TV NOW subscriber. You can also watch online on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.