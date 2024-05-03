May the Fourth: Where to Watch Stars Wars Movies and Shows in Theaters or at Home

Every year, Star Wars fans celebrate May the Fourth and the franchise's nearly 50-year-old legacy. This month also marks the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace. If you want to commit your time to traversing the galaxy or choosing to root for the dark side, a Star Wars marathon is in order. There are TV shows -- including the all-new Star Wars: Tales of the Empire -- and iconic films that you can watch live or on-demand all weekend.

Whether you want to stay home and spin your lightsabers during a binge fest or step outside for an all-day theatrical experience, we can point you in the right direction. Here's a lineup of where you and the whole family can watch Star Wars TV series and movies.

Watch Star Wars movies in the Skywalker Saga in theaters

Select movie theaters around the US will run all nine movies from the Skywalker Saga, including The Phantom Menace. Viewers will also get a sneak peek of the upcoming series, The Acolyte, which hits Disney Plus this summer. According to Fandango, the showing will last 20 hours, and attendees will receive a special memento. Check your local listings for times, as the film event is available in only 22 theaters. They'll be screened in order, going from 1999 to 2019.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: A New Hope is showing select in theaters. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Stream Star Wars TV shows and movies on Disney Plus

Here's a roundup of popular titles you can watch right now on the platform, including the newest series, Tales of the Empire. To find content easily, you can click the Star Wars hub when you open the app.

Animated TV series:

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022) season 1

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (2024) season 1

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021-) seasons 1-3

Star Wars: Visions (2021-) seasons 1-2

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020)

Star Wars: Rebels (2014-2017) seasons 1-4

Live Action TV shows:

Star Wars: Ahsoka (2023-) season 1

Andor (2022-) season 1

The Mandalorian (2019-2023) seasons 1-3

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022-) season 1

The Book of Boba Fett (2021)

The Mandalorian is exclusive to Disney Plus. Disney

Movies (according to timeline):

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2022)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Solo (2018)

Rogue One (2016)

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1986)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew are coming next

The Star Wars will expand this year with the addition of two new original shows on Disney Plus: The Acolyte and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. While some moviegoers will get a glimpse of The Acolyte on May the Fourth, most viewers will have to wait until the show debuts on June 4. The story takes viewers inside a mystery during the High Republic era, where Jedi knights and mysterious Force wielders cross paths. Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Carrie-Anne Moss have lead roles in the show.

Skeleton Crew is described as a coming-of-age story about four young kids lost in a galaxy trying to return home. Details are scant so far, but Jude Law stars in the series as a character with the ability to levitate objects. The live-action show doesn't have a firm release date, but it's expected later this year.

Be sure to check out our other Star Wars Day coverage, including themed kitchen items and our Star Wars gift guide.