NHL Playoffs 2024: How to Watch Without Cable, Schedule, Matchups, TV Times

It's the greatest time of year for hockey fans. The animosity that develops between two teams over a seven-game series. The intensity of sudden-death overtime. Playoff beards. The ability of a hot goaltender to lead an underdog team on a deep playoff run. And the Holy Grail that is the Stanley Cup trophy itself. The NHL playoffs have begun and are sure to be filled with drama between now and the NHL finals in June.

Like the NBA playoffs, games for this year's Stanley Cup playoffs will be split between the Turner (TNT and TBS) and Disney networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2). Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action on ice, with or without cable.

New York Rangers rookie Matt Rempe sets up in the crease against the Washington Capitals in the first game of their first-round series. Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

How to watch the NHL playoffs

The Stanley Cup playoffs will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS and TNT. You can watch the games with a cable subscription or a live TV streaming service. Four of the five major services (all but Fubo, which lacks TNT and TBS) offer the five channels needed to watch every NHL playoff game. You can also watch the TNT and TBS games with Max.

What is the NHL playoff schedule?

Here's the schedule for tonight and the next few days of the Stanley Cup playoffs (all times ET).

Tuesday, April 23

Capitals vs. Rangers, 7 p.m. on ESPN (Rangers lead series 1-0)

Lightning vs. Panthers, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 (Panthers lead 1-0)



Avalanche vs. Jets, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 (Jets lead 1-0)



Predators vs. Canucks, 10 p.m. on ESPN (Canucks lead 1-0)

Wednesday, April 24

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. on ESPN and NESN (series tied 1-1)

Golden Knights vs. Stars, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN (Knights lead 1-0)

Kings vs. Oilers, 10 p.m. on TBS (Oilers lead 1-0)

Thursday, April 25

Panthers vs. Lightning, 7 p.m. on TBS (Panthers lead 1-0)

Hurricanes vs. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 (Canes lead 2-0)

Friday, April 26

Rangers vs. Capitals, 7 p.m. on TNT (Rangers lead series 1-0)

Canucks vs. Predators, 7:30 p.m. on TBS (Canucks lead 1-0)

Jets vs. Avalanche, 10 p.m. on TNT (Jets lead 1-0)

Oilers vs. Kings, 10:30 p.m. on TBS (Oilers lead 1-0)

What does the NHL playoff bracket look like?

The New York Rangers earned the top spot in the East with 114 points, while the Dallas Stars claimed the West's first seed with 113 points. Here's what the matchups look like for the 2024 NHL playoffs.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.