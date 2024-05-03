'My Hero Academia' Season 7: Release Time and How to Watch From Anywhere

May's anime lineup is full of action, and the new season of My Hero Academia is sure to keep you entertained. After season 6 saw the heroes suffer devastating defeat, injuries and casualties, there's a lingering feeling of "how much more can they take?" Between Gigantomachia, the Nomu and Shigaraki's unbridled carnage, the damage was so high it wiped out whole cities.

Deku still has some fight in him, though. Season 7 pits him, Class 1-A and pro squad heroes who survived the last battle against All For One and Shigaraki. It's set to be the mother of all showdowns as the villains fixate on their takeover while the heroes regroup. But help from North America's Star and Stripe could change everything and tip the odds in the good guys' favor. She comes equipped with a quirk like no other and is billed as the "most powerful woman" in the world.

If you've read the manga, then you know what Shigaraki plans to do with All For One to become "new" and all-powerful. He may meet his ultimate match in Star and Stripe, however, and the pair's encounter will turn out to be a battle of wits and might. Backed by the hero crew in Japan, can she defeat him for good and restore peace?

Don't miss one of the last story arcs in the final act of My Hero Academia. Here's when to watch the action-filled anime, and why a VPN could be a useful tool for you.

My Hero Academia season 7 release date and time

The new season of My Hero Academia debuts on Crunchyroll on Saturday, May 4, at 2:30 a.m. PT (5:30 a.m. ET) for premium subscribers. New episodes will stream each week at that time. Dubs will be available at later dates in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German and Italian.

Crunchyroll has several subscriptions available, and the streamer recently announced a price hike on two of its premium plans. You will need a premium subscription to watch new episodes of MHA.

Crunchyroll Crunchyroll Carries My Hero Academia Crunchyroll is home to thousands of anime titles, including simulcasts, on-demand releases and originals. You can sign up for a free account to stream ad-supported content on the service. Just note that not all titles are available with the free version, and there's a wait for new releases. However, anime fans who want immediate access to new episodes should opt for Crunchyroll's basic $8 ad-free premium subscription. You can upgrade to a $12- or $16-a-month plan for more features. There's a free 7-day trial for new subscribers. $8 at Crunchyroll

How to watch My Hero Academia from anywhere with a VPN



Maybe you're traveling abroad and want to stream Crunchyroll while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the anime series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.



A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.



You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where My Hero Academia is streaming on Crunchyroll. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the show on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Crunchyroll to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.