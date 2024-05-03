The Gorgeous LG OLED G3 TV Is Over $1,000 Off This Weekend Only

Now this is a deal. Our favorite TV for picture quality has received a significant discount at B&H, reducing the stunning LG 55-inch G3 OLED by more than $1,000. Down to $1,447 there, this is the lowest we've seen this model go, but the deal ends Saturday, May 4, so you don't have long left to get in on the savings.

While we're expecting many more TV deals as we get closer to Memorial Day 2024, this new record low price on the LG G3 is worth snapping up if you're in the market for a 55-inch OLED TV right now. Today's price undercuts Amazon's current low by $350.

According to CNET TV expert David Katzmaier, the LG OLED G3 delivers the best image quality he's seen in his 20-plus years reviewing TVs. It's brighter than any other OLED and has a superior antireflective screen, meaning it's incredible for both dark and bright rooms.

LG's TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG as well as G-Sync and FreeSync technology. It can handle 4K at 120 frames per second, ideal for buttery-smooth gaming, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant is included for good measure.

Looking for something a little different? Our collection of the best TV deals has options across the price and display size ranges just waiting for you to peruse.