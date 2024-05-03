Why You Can Trust CNET
Advertiser Disclosure
Advertiser Disclosure
CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.
5 Tricks This Mom Is Using to Stay Motivated After Paying Off $12K in Credit Card Debt
She's only half way there, but an unusual budgeting method has kept her focused on an audacious goal. Here's how you can copy it.
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/credit-cards/advice/5-tricks-this-mom-is-using-to-stay-motivated-after-paying-off-12k-in-credit-card-debt/