'Star Wars: Tales of the Empire': Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

If you enjoy all things Star Wars, Disney Plus is adding to its assortment of franchise TV shows and movies with a follow-up to Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.

Arriving on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will comprise six animated shorts and involve a "journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras," according to Disney Plus. While its predecessor featured Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, Tales of the Empire's subjects are Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee, per the Star Wars website.

Diana Lee Inosanto will again portray Elsbeth, voicing the character after appearing in live-action shows The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. Similarly, Meredith Salenger will voice Offee after doing so in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The episodes will depict "previously untold events," with Elsbeth's portions taking place before The Mandalorian and Offee's beginning after the season 5 finale of The Clone Wars, where her story left off, according to the Star Wars site.

Also among the cast are Rya Kihlstedt as Fourth Sister, Wing T. Chao as Wing, Lars Mikkelsen as Thrawn, Jason Isaacs as the Grand Inquisitor and Matthew Wood as General Grievous. Dave Filoni is the series' creator, supervising director and an executive producer. If you're celebrating Star Wars Day, here's more on how to spend the unofficial holiday with Star Wars: Tales on the Empire, and why you may want to consider a VPN for streaming.

When to Watch Star Wars: Tales of the Empire



The next installment of Star Wars: Tales will be here before you can say, "May the Fourth be with you." In the US, all six episodes arrive on May 4, Star Wars Day. It's typical for Disney Plus to make new titles available at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET), and CNET has reached out to Disney to confirm Tales of the Empire will follow that timing.

