Keep All Your Devices Powered With $16 Off This Power Station

You won't have to worry about having only one charging outlet again with a power station, and now you can save a bit on a wireless version designed for Apple devices.

In this day and age, it's extremely common to be using more than one device at any given time, whether for personal or professional use. With all these gadgets comes the need to keep them all powered up. If you constantly find yourself scrambling to charge your devices, a wireless charger is an investment you might want to consider making; even better is a wireless power station that can accommodate multiple devices at once. Now you can get one at a bit of a discount. This ESR Qi2 3-in-1 wireless charging station normally retails for $70. However, right now you can snag one for $57. The product is discounted on Amazon, but make sure to clip the on-page coupon to receive the full discount.

If you're a loyal member of the Apple ecosystem, this ESR Qi2 3-in-1 wireless charging power station is designed for you. It uses USB-C and MagSafe charging and is compatible with iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods. It has a strong magnetic lock that helps keep devices securely in place while they power up. The charger itself is portable, so you can take your setup on the go. The phone charging pad is situated for comfortable screen viewing while charging, so you can keep using your device as it charges.

If you're looking to upgrade your Apple devices, here are some roundups on the best deals currently happening on iPhones and AirPods that you can snag now. 

